2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson Declares For Draft

A severely underrated back in the 2023 class, Roschon Johnson of Texas is headed for the NFL.

"Johnson is a powerful back who showcases blocking skills, contact balance, footwork, patience, and upside as a pass catcher, but he lacks the dynamic agility, burst, elusiveness, and lateral movement to warrant a top 64 draft selection."

Johnson was the backup to Bijan Robinson, making him an easy-to-forget prospect when it came to the Longhorns backfield.

The thing is, Johnson would have started at a majority of power five programs across the country given his skillset.

This will carry over to the pre-draft process, where teams will view his loyalty and outright running style favorably and select him accordingly.

