2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker Declares for Draft

A promising back that will succeed in the NFL, Sean Tucker of Syracuse, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Tucker is "a stout, compact runner who possesses quick acceleration, power and very capable hands out of the backfield; one of the most prolific runners in Orangemen school history."

Tucker is the type of mid-day-two pick whose solid fundamentals, easy strides, and sturdy playstyle garner him a multi-contract career in the NFL.

Few classes have seen a running back group so deep, so separating amongst the pack won't be easy. However, Tucker can rely on some of the best tape in the class, with multiple explosive runs and game-changing plays.

If he can provide substantial numbers in his athletic evaluations, we may see him in the race for third back selected come April.

