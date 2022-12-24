2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika Declares For Draft

Read below for the latest on defensive prospect Siaki Ika

A huge nose tackle that presents an NFL skillset, Siaki Ika is headed to the NFL.

"The league hasn't valued two down nose tackles in the draft as of late, but Ika's combination of size and athleticism will make him one of the first ones drafted next April."

Click here for the full scouting report on Siaki Ika

Between his outright mass, strength, and pass rush utilization, there is reason to believe Ika goes much higher than currently projected.

Few humans can move analogous to Ika when you consider his size profile. A true nose that can push the pocket, expect teams to become enamored with him.

If you're willing to bet on who wins the bench press completion at the combine, Ika may be your guy as he works to improve his draft stock heading into April.

