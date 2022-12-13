2023 NFL Draft: Tank Bigsby Declares for Draft

The best player on the Tigers' offense over the past three seasons, Tank Bigsby of Auburn, has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

An eruptive athlete that carries the ball with forcefulness, Bigsby won't enthuse you with versatility, but his role as a lead back is unquestionable.

Click here for the full scouting report on Tank Bigsby

Bigsby is a terrific runner that embodies everything fundamental about the position. His burst, power, and vision will have teams excited about his NFL workload.

The 2023 class of running backs is stacked so where Bigsby falls is still up in the air. Expect to see him drafted on day two, with the pre-draft process being pivotal in determining whether that's early or late.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT