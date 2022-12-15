2023 NFL Draft: Trenton Simpson Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on defensive prospect Trenton Simpson

One of the more intriguing defenders in the 2023 class, Trenton Simpson of Clemson, has officially declared for the NFL.

A physical specimen that embodies versatility, Simpson's usefulness in multiple schemes and athletic traits may place him in the top half of the first round.

Simpson is a rare athlete that defensive masterminds will covet in their schemes. Playing everywhere from edge to post safety, his frame and movement skills allocate a range of positional usage.

Questions may arise surrounding where he fits best, similar to Isaiah Simmons when he was coming out of Clemson. Despite the Cardinals' record, Simmons is having his best season yet, finally finding his role in the NFL.

With Simpson likely to "wow" in pre-draft testing, expect to hear his name called sooner than later come the draft.

