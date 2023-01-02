2023 NFL Draft: Zach Evans Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on running back prospect Zach Evans

A former number one recruit, Zach Evans of Ole Miss, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

"Evans burst and lower body strength ruptures him through arm tackles on the way to the second level."

Click here for the full scouting report on Zach Evans

A stacked running back class is going deeper with the addition of Evans. A taller back with some real speed, teams may favor his skillset compared to the others in his class.

Showing out in his pre-draft testing is critical if Evans wants to cement himself among the top of day-two running backs in 2023.

