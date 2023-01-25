NFL Draft: 2023 NFLPA Bowl 5 Money Makers - Team American

The 11th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is underway at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium and there are quite a few under-the-radar prospects turning some heads for the NFL Draft! Catch the game live on Saturday, January 28th at 6:00 pm eastern time on NFL Network.

TEAM AMERICAN – STOCK UP

#62 Sidney Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan [Height: 6046 | Weight: 329 | Hand: 1058 | Arm: 3378 | Wing: 8012]

A popular player amongst NFL scouts, Sow has played himself into a potential draftable grade with his performance here in Pasadena. A five-year starter primarily at left guard, the Quebec native possesses an impressive blend of strength, bend and nastiness. Sow plays physical and does a nice job getting into the second level. He demonstrates excellent footwork and range in his pass protection ability and has experience playing left tackle (2018).

#79 Tashawn Manning, OG, Kentucky [Height: 6032 | Weight: 330 | Hand: 0934 | Arm: 3458 | Wing: 8234]

One of the pleasant surprises this week, Manning has seen some reps at left tackle and did not look out of place. Whether he takes snaps there in game action remains to be seen. However, some scouts believe that a full-time switch to center could ultimately be his best long-term play. The Wildcats staff speaks highly of his intelligence but he has stonewalled defenders during one-on-ones and would be an ideal fit in a gap scheme.

#50 Michael Ayers, LB, Ashland [Height: 6017 | Weight: 224 | Hand: 0900 | Arm: 3338 | Wing: 7814]

It has been a fascinating journey for the former walk-on from Columbus. As a scrawny cornerback coming out of high school, Ayers endured an injury his senior year and was vastly overlooked during the recruiting process. Since then, he has bulked up 50 pounds and morphed into a ball-hawk linebacker. NFL scouts timed him in the mid-4.5-range in the spring! Don’t be surprised to see Ayers sneak into the backend of the draft.

#10 Keenan Isaac, CB, Alabama State [Height: 6020 | Weight: 186 | Hand: 0900 | Arm: 0900 Wing: 7912]

A lengthy, versatile corner who has been compared by the NFLPA Bowl scouting staff as a blend of Antrel Rolle and Cornell Green. The physical, tough Isaac has been praised for his mental savviness and natural ball instincts. A four-year starter, Isaac could be viewed as a cornerback or safety at the next level but has been very impressive in guarding wide receivers one-on-one.

#19 Brad Robins, P, Michigan [Height: 6003 | Weight: 205 | Hand: 0900 | Arm: 3034 | Wing: 7478]

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl special teams coach Nick Novak calls Robins ‘the real deal’ and his boot definitely backs up the talk. His hang time has been in the 5.15-5.35 second range this week and NFL scouts have been lining up to speak with the combine invite.

