2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams Wins the Heisman

Few quarterbacks put on the show that USC's Caleb Williams did this season, earning him the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Williams will garner some lofty comparisons as we head into the 2023 season and, ultimately, the 2024 NFL Draft.

A quarterback with boundless skills, from a physical perspective, there are a few flaws in this prospect's profile. An athlete that can run, dart any area of the field, anticipate throwing windows, and deliver accurately, Williams will generate conversation similar to other "can't miss" prospects.

Former Saints Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is on record saying, "this is the type of player that would make the NFL adopt a lottery draft," implying that teams may tank for Williams if left ungoverned. Payton would add that Williams is the closest quarterback to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

While Williams still has to return to college next year, many think he would be the first overall pick if he were eligible in 2023. We should note that things can change from one year to the next, but with USC only coming back stronger, expecting Williams to have a similar season next fall is an obvious proposition.

Williams even acknowledged that while the Trophy is appreciated, the team was short of their ultimate goal. Perhaps that lights a fire in the country's best player, creating a catalyst that propels his team to the playoff in 2023-2024 and himself to a poll position in the 2024 draft.

