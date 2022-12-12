Skip to main content

2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams Wins the Heisman

Following his Heisman-winning season, what can we expect from USC quarterback Caleb Williams in 2023 and Beyond?

Few quarterbacks put on the show that USC's Caleb Williams did this season, earning him the 2022 Heisman Trophy. 

Williams will garner some lofty comparisons as we head into the 2023 season and, ultimately, the 2024 NFL Draft. 

A quarterback with boundless skills, from a physical perspective, there are a few flaws in this prospect's profile. An athlete that can run, dart any area of the field, anticipate throwing windows, and deliver accurately, Williams will generate conversation similar to other "can't miss" prospects.

Former Saints Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is on record saying, "this is the type of player that would make the NFL adopt a lottery draft," implying that teams may tank for Williams if left ungoverned. Payton would add that Williams is the closest quarterback to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Williams still has to return to college next year, many think he would be the first overall pick if he were eligible in 2023. We should note that things can change from one year to the next, but with USC only coming back stronger, expecting Williams to have a similar season next fall is an obvious proposition. 

Williams even acknowledged that while the Trophy is appreciated, the team was short of their ultimate goal. Perhaps that lights a fire in the country's best player, creating a catalyst that propels his team to the playoff in 2023-2024 and himself to a poll position in the 2024 draft.  

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

BJ Ojulari.jfif
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: BJ Ojulari Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
SMU WR Rashee Rice
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Rashee Rice Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
kansas-ot-earl-bostick-jr-Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Earl Bostick, Offensive Tackle, Kansas Jayhawks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Dalton Kincaid Utah
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Dalton Kincaid Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
Tommy Devito Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tommy DeVito, Quarterback Illinois Fighting Illini

By The NFL Draft Bible
Ivan Pace Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ivan Pace Jr., Linebacker, Cincinnati Bearcats

By The NFL Draft Bible
Mark Milton Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mark Milton, Cornerback, Baylor Bears

By The NFL Draft Bible
Dillon Doyle Action.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dillon Doyle, Linebacker, Baylor Bears

By The NFL Draft Bible