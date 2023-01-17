Ball State DB Nic Jones "Well-Liked by NFL Personnel" Says Shrine Bowl Director of Operations

"Nic was a player that really blossomed this year at Ball State,” Eric Galko Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel of the East West Shrine Bowl.

Defensive back Nic Jones of Ball State is headed to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The Detroit, Michigan native was named All-MAC Second Team in 2022.

The Cardinals of Ball State finished 5-7 on the season and went 3-5 in the MAC West. A less-than-average football team in a non-Power Five conference.

"He had been on our radar before the season and had a highly impressive senior season. There aren't many cornerbacks at any level of college football that move, bend, and finish downfield. He's well-liked by NFL personnel, and I'm incredibly excited to see him work against our top receivers during the week of practice."

So, with little fanfare surrounding him or the program, it validates how desirous Galko and the NFL are to see the 2019 Ball State John Hodge Award winner (most outstanding freshman) in live action.

"It was definitely surreal," Jones said. "I watch the game (EWSB) every year, and I watch the Senior Bowl. The more doors I get in - the more things I can show them."

The 'them' is NFL personnel in attendance.

Jones knew early that his ability on the football field was more advanced than most of his other young teammates during his childhood days.

Speed was an early gift that helped separate him from the others in the initial stages of his football career.

"Football was always kind of natural to me," Jones said.

"I picked it up kind of easy. If you know what you are doing, then at six, seven or eight (years old), you already got a little advantage over the average kid. I was always pretty athletic.

"I was never bigger than anybody, but I always was pretty fast. I was small in middle school, then I just had a growth spurt in high school, and now we are here."

Jones had a typical high school experience.

He played freshman football and junior varsity. The speed and athleticism he possessed in little league kept him relevant, but the growth spurt helped get him noticed.

"It was summer right after my sophomore year," Jones said. "We were working out and stuff. I had these receiver dreams. We have this little workout. It was the beginning of summer workouts in football."

"A coach just asked me, 'hey, you got a good frame. You ever play corner? You ever play DB.' I'm like, no, but nah I play receiver. I went to a school where we were loaded with athletes, and everybody was a receiver."

With his desire to play and the coach's inquisitive thinking about a position switch, Jones didn't hesitate.

"I decided just to give it a try," Jones said.

"I didn't even start at like the beginning of my junior year in high school. I was like a dime back or something like that. We had a lot of packages in high school, and I was a rotational guy. Kind of getting in at nickel."

"A couple of games in, some guys got hurt, others weren't playing that well, and I got in at nickel. I was playing well, and I ended up starting on the outside the last couple of games. I kind of really never looked back from there."

Figuratively speaking, Jones has not looked back since establishing himself at Southfield A&T High School as a star in their secondary. He blossomed at the position in high school and managed to play in all 12 games as a true freshman at Ball State, with two starts at cornerback.

Jones credits learning patience and being humble early, which allowed him to develop quickly after arriving on campus at Ball State.

"I learned patience, Jones said. "I came in expecting to compete. It was about establishing myself. I could tell I was one of the faster guys on the team from the time I showed up. I was small, and I was young. I was 17. There was a lot of learning and a lot of patience. I humbled myself quickly."

With another level of competition on the horizon.

Jones should be prepared mentally to adapt quickly to new surroundings. In high school and college, he maximized his reps in practice, which translated into positive plays in live action.

"We had guys that could do more," Jones said about the early days at Ball State.

"They were just more established. They built their body up and their body of work. It was just about finding a role, fitting in, and maximizing my role. They told me at the end of camp my freshman year. Get your mind right. Get buckled up and ready to go because you'll probably play.

"When your number is called in camp. I made it a habit to win. Just to stand out. If they throw you in with the 1's and you get a chance, make plays."

NFL teams will eagerly await this 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back to do that – make plays!

Jones was asked to describe what he thinks NFL scouts will recognize about his game leading up to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

"Just my versatility," Jones addresses first on what teams are going to like about his game. "I got size, and I got length. I make windows tight. I feel every time you watch me, even like the catches, I give up. The opportunity and the windows are small.

"I think I pride myself on that. I'm real sticky. I cover anybody tight. Big, small, fast, tall, it doesn't matter. I've been in the slot, and I tackle. I think they are getting a complete corner with a lot of room to grow too."

Those are the things Jones' feels the tape reveals while sharing some important qualities that film doesn't pick up on.

"It won't pop up on film. I'm easy to coach," Jones said.

"I'm just a sponge. You're not going to see it on film, but if they come around and ask, they will know that I'm a sponge and love to learn. I learn from everything possible and pick up things from everybody around me. You never know what watching and truly studying something can do for you.

"That is always something that took me far. That's not something that is going to pop up on tape. I think the tape looks good because that's who I am. I've always been a sponge. Put the job in front of me, and I'll get it done."

Currently, Jones is in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, training at XPE and allowing him a few weeks to acclimate to the new year and being a 2023 NFL Draft prospect before arriving at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

