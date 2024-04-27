Chargers draft Kimani Vidal, great nephew of MLB Hall of Famer Hank Aaron
The Chargers have a new running back, and it turns out he's related to the home run king himself
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers selected running back Kimani Vidal with the 181st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. And it turns out he comes from a famously athletic family as he is the great nephew to none other than Major League Baseball's long-time home run king Hank Aaron.
This past season at Troy, Vidal rushed for over 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns. Throughout his career, Vidal rushed for over 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Aaron, of course, hit 755 career home runs and held that record until it was broken in 2007.
It runs in the genes, and the Chargers are hoping that Vidal has just as luxurious of a career as he heads to the NFL. You can see a picture of Vidal with this great uncle below.
Published