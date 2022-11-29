Hot Take Tuesday: Drew Sanders is the Best Linebacker in the 2023 Draft

Coming into the season, many felt that either Clemson's Trenton Simpson or Oregon's Noah Sewell was the top linebacker in the draft. Both came from big schools and had impressive traits that landed them in the first round of mock drafts.

With the regular season closing, neither Simpson nor Sewell currently holds the title of the best linebacker in the draft. Besides that, the top name in the class has separated himself by a wide margin.

Arkansas' Drew Sanders wasn't discussed with the likes of Simpson and Sewell before the season because the former five-star recruit had been an edge rusher for Alabama the past two seasons.

Fully moving to linebacker for his junior campaign, Sanders cemented himself as not only the best linebacker in the country but also one of the best defenders in the class.

Based on his sophomore film, I was optimistic about Sanders. As an edge rusher, Sanders looked explosive. He flashed the ability to convert speed to power and displayed a non-stop motor. Sanders was a stout run defender and looked the part of an NFL player.

Because of his upside, I graded Sanders as a day-two prospect over the summer. His decision to go from playing with his hand in the dirt to playing as a stand-up linebacker paid dividends from the jump. He was excellent in week one and then had one of the best performances, regardless of position, against South Carolina in week two.

Through three weeks, Sanders had five sacks and two forced fumbles. From having not played linebacker at the collegiate level to filling up the stat sheet every week, it showed Sanders's natural ability and football IQ. His play stayed consistent throughout the season. Watching Arkansas live, it felt like Sanders was around the football on every play.

The film backed up the stats and live viewings. Sanders' instincts were excellent in every game I watched. He has a quick trigger to come downhill fast and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. His speed was off the charts and is rare for his size.

In terms of sideline-to-sideline range, it doesn't get much better than Sanders, and he can easily track down ball carriers and quarterbacks trying to escape the pocket.

In coverage, Sanders is natural moving in space and can cover a lot of ground. If asked to, he will be able to stick with tight ends and running backs. I never thought Sanders looked lost or hesitant in zone coverage, and as he gets more experience, Sanders will only improve in that regard.

Arkansas will sometimes have Sanders still play with his hand in the dirt, and he has been an effective player there this year. It isn't his next-level position, but it further shows that Sanders can be moved around anywhere and be effective.

Against the top teams in the SEC, Sanders looked like the best player on the field. His athleticism, speed and explosiveness are the best of any linebacker in the class. His tackling has been very good this season, and he has shown the ability to drop back into coverage. To have this kind of success so early on is unprecedented for a player who has just transitioned to a new position.

NFL teams covet upside, and Sanders' potential is through the roof. Sanders has all the tools, excellent tape in the SEC, and he should be one of the top testers at the combine. He has played like the top linebacker in the country this season and is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Expect Sanders to be the first linebacker off the board in the first round next April.

