2023 NFL Draft: Boston College WR Zay Flowers says he can do "Everything"

Long after the end of the all-star game and the NFL Combine has concluded, one thing we might learn when the dust finally settles. Boston College receiver Zay Flowers quite possibly could be the highest drafted player attending the 2022 East West Shrine Bowl.

Eagerly awaiting him to debut his number four black jersey of the West team on day one of practice. It was disappointing to learn he was going to sit the day out of practice.

Flowers didn’t suit up. He roamed the sidelines, cheering on his West teammates during practice.

Catching up with Flowers after practice, he mentioned that everything was all good and he planned on taking to the field on day two.

He did not disappoint. The ACC star came as advertised.

His polished route running, in conjunction with his tantalizing athletic ability, set him apart when he suited up for Day two of practice.

“There is a lot to learn about me,” Flowers said. “You can’t really learn that on TV or just seeing me. Now having the opportunity to talk to them (NFL teams), I’m getting a better feeling on how this is going to go. Meeting new guys out here, seeing how the process works.”

Playing on a 3-win team, it is easy to be misled about the potential Flowers possesses. The Florida native played in 47 games for the Eagles, recording 200 catches, 3,056 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns (school record).

“Everything,” was the word chosen by Flowers when describing what NFL teams will like most about his game at the next level. “You get everything out of me. You get a guy who can take a jet sweep all the way. You get a shallow cross and take it 50 (yards). You take a dig and take it 50 (yards). You can get a deep ball and take it 70 (yards).

“I mean, you can really get everything out of me. Competitive catches. Just everything.”

Earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2022, Flowers set a Boston College single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 12 scores.

He has all the earmarks of becoming an impact receiver with his acceleration, swagger, and toughness. Those traits are easy to distinguish by watching him on film. He has a knack for making the impossible look possible.

However, he mentioned after practice that there is more to his game than just his big play ability that creates highlights reels.

“I feel like I’m a smart player,” Flowers said. “I read coverages. I can do everything. So, they just got to really know me and as they get to know me, the more they’ll fall in love with it.”

Walking with Flowers after concluding the first day of practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on the UNLV campus, I asked the 5-foot-10, and 174-pound Flowers if his style of play compares to any receivers over the last few years.

He mentioned two All-Pro wideouts.

“In terms of style, I’d say probably like a Stefon Diggs or Antonio Brown or something,” Flowers said. “A little bit faster. Probably a little bit faster than Stefon Diggs (jokingly).”

One thing that is no joke - Flowers is legit.

With both the Shrine game and Reese’s Senior Bowl practicing simultaneously this week, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Flowers gets the nod to head to Mobile, Alabama.

After one practice and what scouts already know of his game, Flowers certainly will be generating a lot of buzz in the coming days.

That buzz will come to a crescendo when Flowers hears his name called as early as day two of the NFL Draft.

Don’t be surprised.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Purchase the 2023 NFL Draft Guide