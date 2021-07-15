Latest NFL Draft News

July 15th, 2021

Big 12 Media Day: Breece Hall Bracing For Big Season

A candidate to be the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Iowa State running back Breece Hall has been mentioned as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate for the upcoming season. At Big 12 Media Day, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell explained why the hard-nosed runner is such a key component of the Cyclones culture. “Breece has been exceptional, I think Breece is an incredible athlete,’ Campbell stated. “I’ve always said when your best talent and your best players have elite work ethic, you give your team a chance to be successful and Breece has done that for us.” It has been a busy offseason for the junior back, who made sure to get his business in order before the season began with the new NCAA regulations, which allows players to profit from their name, image and likeness. “Having all these companies and agents hitting me up — it was hectic,” Hall said during media day, “but I really just took it back to my family and we sat down, sorted everything out and discussed what we all thought would be the best businesses and deals for me to work out." After tallying 1,572 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns in 12 games a year ago, Hall is a candidate to break the 2K barrier in 2021. Despite all the hype, he is not concerned with individual accolades: “I know the guys would want me to win it but if we’re winning games then I don’t want the Heisman, I'd rather win games than lose a few games and win the Heisman. Team success matters more to me cause I know that all the individual stuff will come with that.”

-Ric Serritella

Big 12 Media Day: Spencer Rattler Draws High Praise

Looking to follow in the footsteps of former Sooners quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, current Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler could be a candidate as the No.1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. “We've really focused this offseason on him physically, improving the way he can move his body, all those things,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley stated at Big 12 Media Day. “I think he's taken some steps and him getting full command of our offense and how we want to attack people….It's just a constant journey at that position and he's just on it right now.” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell also praised his development last season. “We know what kind of coach and coaching he’s getting there. It’s exceptional and maybe as good as any quarterback coaching as you’re going to find,” Campbell stated. “And you just saw him gain confidence as the season went, and I think you saw the team rally around his leadership and his confidence.” Added West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown, “The thing he does that shows up on film... he’s got elite arm talent. He has the unique ability to buy time and create with his feet. He’s a creator and he has great players around him, and that’s not going to change.” After a slow start last season, Rattler finished with 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while completing 67.5% of his passes in 2021. He is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy Award.

-Ric Serritella

July 14th, 2021

Pro Football Focus has University of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell ranked as their second-best quarterback. As we continue into the evaluation process, the big question will be who the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class will be. While the upcoming quarterback prospects aren't as talented as in recent drafts, there are still plenty of teams that will be looking to jump on one of them early. Howell currently sits behind Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has been widely regarded as the top quarterback for the next draft. Howell currently sits third in our NFL Draft Bible summer rankings and will need to prove that he can grow and make strides in his game before being talked about as the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He stands at 6012 225 pounds — decent size for an NFL quarterback. Howell completed 68.1% of his passes last year and threw for 30 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He won't be a quarterback that will generate yards with his legs as he has only rushed for 181 yards in his two seasons with the Tar Heels — just 35 of those yards coming last season.

-Zack Patraw