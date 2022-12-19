NFL Draft: Bo Nix Returning to Oregon

Read below for the latest on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix

After experiencing a career resurgence in Eugene this season, Bo Nix has decided to run it back with the Ducks.

Nix is "an athletic QB with prototypical size, lacking arm strength, accuracy, and pocket presence." His inability to see the field clearly and commit costly turnovers plagued his time at Auburn and spawned his transfer to Oregon last year.

Click here for the full scouting report on Bo Nix.

Things changed drastically in his first year with the Ducks, as Nix displayed the traits that make him a considerable prospect while taking better care of the football.

When you weigh the options, returning for another year and proving he's developed as a passer seems to be the smartest option for Nix.

Another strong year for Nix could do wonders for his draft stock, even if he were 24 come the 2024 NFL draft, making the Ducks must-watch next fall.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT