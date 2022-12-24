NFL Draft: D.J. Uiagalelei Commits to Oregon State

Read below for the latest on quarterback prospect D.J. Uiagalelei

A former five-star who had ups and downs at Clemson, D.J. Uiagalelei, has officially committed to Oregon State.

"The natural arm talent Uiagalelei possesses is hard to find, but he struggles with many of the important other elements necessary to be an NFL quarterback."

Things at Clemson didn't pan out as everyone hoped, even after a stellar debut as a freshman from Uiagalelei.

A California native, perhaps heading back west and getting closer to home, will be the perfect change of scenery for the highly acclaimed signal caller.

Even during the bad portions of his Clemson tenure, Uiagalelei's talent would repeatedly flash. Overcoming poor decision-making will be the main thing teams want to see out of his development before making him a considerable draft prospect.

If he can clean up these aspects of his game, a career and draft resurgence is not out of the question for Uiagalelei.

