NFL Draft: Devin Leary Commits to Kentucky

Devin Leary has officially committed to Kentucky and was regarded as the transfer portal's best quarterback.

"The upside teams look for in a starting quarterback isn't there with Leary, but he is a clean prospect who could be a high-end backup at the next level."

The Wildcats welcomed Penn State transfer, Will Levis, a few years back, and he parlayed his opportunity into a potential top 5 selection come April.

While that's not quite the ceiling for Leary, Kentucky presents various opportunities for the newly acquired quarterback.

Transferring to the SEC and playing in a pro-style offense that features lots of play-action and NFL passing concepts could help his stock.

Some may point to Leary's age as a limiting factor, but Hendon Hooker will be drafted at 25 in a few months and received early day-two consideration before his injury.

Time will tell how the move plays out, but all things are pointing up for Leary.

