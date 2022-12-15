NFL Draft: Erick All Transfers to Iowa

Read below for the latest on former Michigan tight end Erick All

After a short stint in the transfer portal, Erick All has officially committed to a new university. All announced his transfer from Michigan to Iowa via social media.

A conventionally built tight end, All's versatility in alignment, and pass-run game utility makes him a promising NFL Prospect.

Click here for the full scouting report on Erick All

Largely viewed as late day two-early day three pick, All didn't quite have the production he was hoping for in 2022, potentially motivating his transfer.

Iowa is no stranger to producing draftable tight ends, with names like George Kittle, Noah Fant, and T. J. Hockenson, to name a few.

The Hawkeyes' offense fell on hard times in 2022, but Sam Laporta is a tight end that will be drafted and was able to produce despite his surroundings.

With his former Michigan teammate Cade McNamara also transferring to Iowa, All could be back to being one of the higher-rated tight-end prospects come the 2024 draft cycle.

