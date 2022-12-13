NFL Draft: Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal

Read below for the latest on former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall

One of the nation's more prolific passers, Grayson McCall, is leaving the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina, officially announcing he has entered the transfer portal.

"An accurate, one-read quarterback that found success in a favorable system. He possesses physical traits that may interest NFL teams."

The type of scenario McCall is looking for is unknown, but his career in Myrtle Beach will lend him a decent amount of opportunities, even in a stockpiled transfer portal.

Be sure to check back for more once McCall decides on his next destination.

