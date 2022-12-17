NFL Draft: Jalen Catalon Enters Transfer Portal

Read below for the latest on defensive back Jalen Catalon

One of the more impressive defensive backs in the SEC, Jalen Catalon, has decided to enter the transfer portal, effectively moving on from Arkansas.

"An elite athlete and playmaker with a nose for the ball, Catalon excels in Zone coverage due to range, route combination recognition, and ball skills but will need to clean up pursuit angles when working East-West and refine tackling technique to reach his ceiling."

Click here to read the full scouting report on Jalen Catalon

Catalon has dealt with season-ending injuries over the last few seasons, but when on the field, his play is second to few in the defensive back seven.

Catalon should be expected to have a considerable number of suitors in collegiate programs, quickly becoming one of the top recruits in the portal.

Be sure to check back when Catalon makes his decision.

