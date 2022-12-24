NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels Returning to LSU

Read below for the latest on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

After experiencing his best collegiate year, Jayden Daniels has decided to run it back with the Tigers.

"Daniels is an athletic quarterback with a quick load and release but has accuracy issues and inconsistencies in his throwing motion."

Daniels won the job over the summer at LSU, and after a rocky start, he led the team to a 9-3 record and appearance in the SEC championship.

Returning to a team still young in its development is a smart decision for Daniels for several reasons.

LSU will be a true title contender in 2023, giving him a chance to cement himself as a premier college quarterback.

Pair this with another chance to refine his quarterback development and add weight to his frame, and it seems like he made the correct decision to return.

