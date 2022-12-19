NFL Draft: Jeff Sims Commits to Nebraska

Read below for the latest on quarterback prospect Jeff Sims

One of the more anticipated commitments has occurred, With Jeff Sims announcing his plans to join Nebraska.

"The big-time arm and running ability are there with Sims. He is just not ready to be an NFL quarterback when it comes to the mental part of the game."

Click here for the full scouting report on Jeff Sims

Sims left Georgia Tech and became an instant must-add as far as the transfer portal is concerned.

With Nebraska fresh off hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the Cornhuskers have filled the two most important positions in the sport.

Time will tell how Sims looks in Lincoln, but with a former NFL head coach guiding him, perhaps Rhule develops this raw athlete into a precision passer.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT