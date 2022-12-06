Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Jordan Travis Returning to FSU

See below for the latest information on FSU quarterback Jordan Travis

After a year that brought FSU back to the national spotlight, their quarterback Jordan Travis isn't done in Tallahassee, announcing his intention to return in 2023. 

A dual-threat passer that carves defenses with precision passing and agile movements both in and out of structure, Travis has some tangible traits to work with. He will look to continue his processing and anticipation in his return to Florida State.

Click here for the full scouting report on Jordan Travis 

FSU will have competition in the ACC next year, with Clemson looking to rebuild behind promising quarterback Cade Klubnik and North Carolina returning potential top-five pick Drake Maye. 

The Seminoles will have their work cut out for them, but continuity at the quarterback position could favor them in their quest for an ACC title and beyond in 2023. 

