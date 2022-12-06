NFL Draft: Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal

The Former USC quarterback turned Pittsburgh signal caller, Kedon Slovis, is on the move again, announcing his intention to transfer from Pitt.

Slovis couldn't continue the magic of Kenny Pickett and lead Pitt back to the ACC championship in 2022. It should be noted he missed some time, and the team around him was not the same as the 2021 squad.

Slovis is an experienced pocket passer with traits that typical drop-back passers have, making him a desirable recruit in the transfer portal.

With so many teams experiencing turnover at the quarterback position, Slovis will have his pick of the litter when it comes to his next college destination.

