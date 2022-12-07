Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Luke Musgrave Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest news on tight end prospect Luke Musgrave

One of the more dynamic tight ends in the 2023 class, Luke Musgrave, decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Musgrave presents a mixture of length, athleticism, and sure hands that teams will covet. His athletic profile is sure to shine in the pre-draft process. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Luke Musgrave 

A member of the "Feldman's freak list," Musgrave was highlighted this pre-season making him a fun watch for the draft community. Only the most athletic prospects make the list, usually putting up numbers seldom seen in various skill evaluations. 

Expect Musgrave to separate himself from many of the 2023 tight ends post the NFL Combine thanks to his rare traits. 

