NFL Draft: Nick Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

One of the better linebackers in the ACC, Nick Jackson, has decided to transfer from the University of Virginia.

"A high-floor prospect, Nick Jackson can contribute early against the run and has potential as an every-down linebacker. That said, he is limited by his lack of positional versatility, long speed, and coverage refinement."

Between his experience, resume and skillset, Jackson will have no problem finding a new team in the Portal. In an age of NIL and player movement, Jackson should be expected to receive consideration from the majority of power five programs.

