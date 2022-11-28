NFL Draft: Quarterback Jeff Sims Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech was already in search of a head coach after the in-season firing of Geoff Collins. After Jeff Sims' most recent announcement, they will also seek a new quarterback.

Sims is a dynamic athlete that plays quarterback. A true dual threat that carries a solid frame and rocket arm, his athletic profile is analogous to a top-ten pick.

Playing at Georgia Tech largely limits the development of quarterbacks due to a lack of true drop-back passing. This is a huge question mark surrounding Sims' projection and is why transferring to a more traditional offense could bode him well.

Multiple premier programs could be in search of a quarterback following the season, including Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, and many others.

With two years of eligibility remaining, if Sims transfers to one of the aforementioned programs and develops as a passer, he may experience a meteoric rise in his draft stock next year.

