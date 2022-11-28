Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Quarterback Jeff Sims Enters Transfer Portal

Read below for the latest news surrounding former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims

Georgia Tech was already in search of a head coach after the in-season firing of Geoff Collins. After Jeff Sims' most recent announcement, they will also seek a new quarterback. 

Sims is a dynamic athlete that plays quarterback. A true dual threat that carries a solid frame and rocket arm, his athletic profile is analogous to a top-ten pick. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Jeff Sims. 

Playing at Georgia Tech largely limits the development of quarterbacks due to a lack of true drop-back passing. This is a huge question mark surrounding Sims' projection and is why transferring to a more traditional offense could bode him well. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Multiple premier programs could be in search of a quarterback following the season, including Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, and many others. 

With two years of eligibility remaining, if Sims transfers to one of the aforementioned programs and develops as a passer, he may experience a meteoric rise in his draft stock next year. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (1)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Incarnate Word WR Taylor Grimes
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Taylor Grimes, Wide Receiver, Incarnate Word Cardinals

By The NFL Draft Bible
Missouri EDGE Isaiah McGuire
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Rutgers P Adam Korsak
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Adam Korsak, Punter, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By The NFL Draft Bible
South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Wayne, Wide Receiver, South Alabama Jaguars

By The NFL Draft Bible
Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Week 13 Stock Report

By Bobby Greco
WR Quentin Johnston TCU
NFL Draft

The Ultimate 2023 NFL Draft Guide to Watching the 2022 Power Five Conference Championships

By Eli Nachmany
michael penix jr
Mock Drafts

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Thanksgiving Extravaganza

By Ric Serritella
Washington State LB Daiyan Henley
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Daiyan Henley, Linebacker, Washington State Cougars

By The NFL Draft Bible