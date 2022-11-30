NFL Draft: Sam LaPorta named BIG-10 Tight End of the Year

The Iowa Hawkeyes were one of the more anemic offenses in the BIG-10 in 2022, but it wasn't because of standout tight end Sam LaPorta.

The offense's only reliable pass catcher, LaPorta, managed to capture the award for the conference's leading tight end, despite struggles at the quarterback position.

LaPorta leads Iowa in both receptions and receiving yards with 53 receptions for 601 yards and one score.

Iowa has a tradition of producing valuable prospects at the tight-end position. With sure hands, steady run blocking, and yards after the catch ability, LaPorta looks to be the next in line.

Read the full scouting report on Sam LaPorta here.

Perhaps LaPorta isn't done bringing in the hardware, as he's been nominated for the Mackey award, which honors the nation's best tight end.

LaPorta has the chance to be a day-two pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Adding prestige to his skillset will only help his stock as we near the draft. In a pretty open class with depth throughout the position, anything that can help separate him from the pack will be advantageous.

