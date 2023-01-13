NFL Rookie Report Card: Highlighting the First Four FCS Players Taken in 2022 Draft

Andersen made the most of his rookie season in Atlanta, appearing in all 17 games and eventually capturing a full-time starting role.

The former Montana State quarterback-turned-linebacker, who went to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 58 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, made 69 combined tackles during his first professional season.

Andersen made his first career start in place of an injured Mykal Walker during a Week 6 win over the NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers. The second-round draft pick returned to the starting lineup in Week 15 and remained there for the rest of the regular season.

Andersen was credited with at least four stops in each of the season’s last seven games.