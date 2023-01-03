NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

Kansas City won 27-24 over the Broncos on Sunday, continuing their dominance over Denver and holding the number-one seed in the AFC. (Pending Buffalo vs. Cincinnati on Monday night)

While the Chief's defense let up 24 points, they also forced several turnovers, with Trent McDuffie leading the way.

Here the Chiefs and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo bring their patented corner blitz. With the running back failing to scan in time, McDuffie comes to clean up the B gap and strip sacks Russell Wilson for the fumble.

McDuffie is a rookie who has been getting better in coverage as he gets healthier and is showing he's more than a cover corner, with utilization as a pressure player.

Versatility is a form of football intelligence, meaning the more you can do, the better you understand the game. So while Kansas City looks to continue its run atop the AFC, expect McDuffie to keep making plays.