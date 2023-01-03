NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17
With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode.
That means teams need every player on the active 53 to be a key cog in their postseason run, regardless of experience. So with that in mind, here's a look at some rookies that helped keep their team alive, secure seeding, or give fanbases hope for next year.
McDuffie Brings The Boom
Kansas City won 27-24 over the Broncos on Sunday, continuing their dominance over Denver and holding the number-one seed in the AFC. (Pending Buffalo vs. Cincinnati on Monday night)
While the Chief's defense let up 24 points, they also forced several turnovers, with Trent McDuffie leading the way.
Here the Chiefs and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo bring their patented corner blitz. With the running back failing to scan in time, McDuffie comes to clean up the B gap and strip sacks Russell Wilson for the fumble.
McDuffie is a rookie who has been getting better in coverage as he gets healthier and is showing he's more than a cover corner, with utilization as a pressure player.
Versatility is a form of football intelligence, meaning the more you can do, the better you understand the game. So while Kansas City looks to continue its run atop the AFC, expect McDuffie to keep making plays.
Kayvon Ushers In The Postseason
For the first time in seven years, the New York Giants are going to the playoffs following a 38-10 win over Indianapolis.
Much of their defensive success in this game and throughout the year, can be attributed to rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Yet to play even a season's worth of games, blocking Thiboduex one on one is proving to be a risky proposition for opposing offenses.
With the Giants now headed for the postseason, Brian Daboll (head coach) and the front office deserve to be commended for the job they have done with the team.
A roster devoid of talent, key draft picks like Thibodeaux, and fellow rookie Daniel Bellinger are big reasons New York has overachieved.
The Giants can run the ball and defend the run, potentially making them a tougher out than anticipated once the page turns to the playoffs.
James Houston Keeps Detroit Alive
The Lions pummeled the Bears 41-10, helping keep their postseason chances alive. With another dominant performance, James Houston continues to impress.
The day-three pick has been picking up steam as of late, sacking the quarterback at a red-hot rate.
This rep encapsulates the pass rush package Houston presents. His initial flash off the ball, easy flexibility, and then speed to power conversion ruin the pocket on this play.
Before the tackle knew what hit him, he was in the quarterback's lap. This would signify things to come, as Houston would add two more sacks later in the game.
If the Lions get into the postseason, they are a team no one wants to see. With an offense capable of dropping 40 on anyone, if their rookie pass-rushing duo continues to show up... watch out.
Jalen Pitre Stuffs The Stat Sheet
While the Texans have long been eliminated from postseason contention, rookie safety Jalen Pitre continues to play his hardest every week.
Houston was on the losing end of another blowout on Sunday, but Pitre was all over the field, making plays in the box as a tackler and in coverage.
Playing as the post safety in cover three, Pitre immediately recognizes the route over the ball and triggers downhill to make the interception.
His elite quickness and fluidity are why he's always around the ball. Pair this with a fearless playstyle, and you see why he's also a tackling machine.
The Texans are in full rebuild mode, but they have to be pleased with the play of their 2022 class, including Pitre.
Holding the number one pick in 2023 as of Sunday, Houston will look to find their next franchise quarterback while refining the roster come April.
Set.. Hutch
Never catching an interception in his football career before this year, Aidan Hutchinson now has his third of the year.
Producing both as a pass rusher and edge setter, we can now add a cover corner to Hutchinson's list of attributes.
The play is a tad gimmicky, given the context of field positioning and the play clock, but impressive nonetheless.
His ability to undercut the throw and catch the ball cleanly is much harder than it looks, adding to Hutchinson's athletic resume.
When deployed in his natural position, Hutchinson is making a real run at defensive rookie of the year.
If he can have a big performance against Green Bay next week and push his team to the playoffs, don't be surprised if he's hosting hardware come February.