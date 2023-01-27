2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players To Watch at NFLPA Bowl Game

The NFLPA Bowl will be played this weekend, officially kicking off “Draft Season.” This will be our first chance to look at this year’s crop of talent entering the NFL Draft, as you will be introduced to players from all over the country and not just at the FBS level.

These games are great opportunities for players to improve their draft stock when they probably wouldn’t have the opportunity otherwise. Just look at Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut, a player from Sacred Heart who stood out at last year’s NFLPA Bowl and is now backing up Derrick Henry. Without that week of football in front of NFL scouts, he probably wouldn’t have had the opportunity to showcase his skills.

This year’s roster is just as packed with talent from big and small schools, so who will be the standouts this year? Here are five of the most exciting players to watch in the 2023 NFLPA Bowl.

WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F Austin: From the day he stepped foot on campus Xavier Gipson was a dominant force and the most dangerous player on his team. This past season alone, he outgained the next leading receiver on his team by 1000 yards; that is absolutely absurd and shows what a matchup nightmare he truly is. That isn’t including the fact that he has led his team in all receiving statistics every year he has played. Gipson is not the biggest player for his position, but he is a great route runner and has elite agility and quickness. This allows him to get open a lot of the time and gives defenders fits trying to catch him. It will be very exciting to see what he can do against better competition and a variety of different play styles because if he can dominate the same way, he will definitely give himself a great chance to be drafted. Gipson's play style will allow him to be a highly valuable slot receiver, so it will be important for him to show he can be versatile and play on the outside. LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse: Mikel Jones is a stud player and was the leader of the Orange for the past few years. He is a do-it-all linebacker who is outstanding against the run and can drop back into coverage just as easily. A smart player, too, he diagnoses plays extremely fast and is then able to react appropriately and make the play. Jones has sideline-to-sideline ability and is great at finishing tackles. He also showed the trait of never being satisfied and always wanting to improve his game. Look at his statistics throughout his career and you will see that he developed his skill set every season. It's easy to see that Jones has made himself into the total package as a linebacker, even becoming a much better pass rusher than when he arrived at Syracuse. Not to mention he has become a machine at making tackles for a loss. The accolades for Jones speak for themselves, as he has become one of the most decorated defensive players in the ACC. If Jones can put together a strong week at the NFLPA Bowl, he could see himself skyrocketing up teams' draft boards because it is vital to have a wealth of players you can depend on in any situation. In today's NFL, the more players you have that can do a little bit of everything; your team will be more successful. RB Owen Wright, Monmouth: This is one of the more interesting prospects at the NFLPA Bowl because we have never really seen him at his full potential. Having played fullback for most of his college career, Owen Wright doesn’t have the body of work that most running backs in this draft class have. However, whenever he touched the ball, he usually did something great. He even broke out for a 99-yard touchdown run this past season, which is a big deal for someone his size. Built like a wrecking ball, Wright runs with immense power. Do not sleep on his speed, though, because that is when he will attack the defense and run right past you. Being a hybrid running back/fullback Wright is comparable to Former NFL running back Mike Tolbert, who had a very good ten-year career. If he can prove his worth running the ball and blocking, he can become a valuable commodity come draft time. The modern game of football loves versatility, so the more you can do for your team, the better. Look at the top fullbacks in the NFL right now; they are more than just blockers in their respective offenses; they are actual pieces in game plans. S Macon Clark, Tulane: As you may know, I wrote a lot about Tulane’s middle linebackers during the season, especially Dorian Williams. However, there is another Tulane defender who was just as vital to the team’s success and unfortunately, he gets overlooked some. Clark is a great football player and can be relied on in various ways. If you need someone who can play close to the line of scrimmage, Clark can do it. If you need someone who can be the last line of defense and prevent a touchdown, he can do that too and, at the same time, is someone you can depend on in pass coverage. Over his college career, he has improved every season and has shown that he is good at all facets of playing safety. He even led the team tackles in 2021, which is extremely impressive for his position. Tulane had a suffocating defense this past season and they play a very physical brand of football, which is evident when you look at the stats. Clark had six turnovers alone this year, four of them being forced fumbles, so it’s easy to see his value and we have seen awesome blitz and pass-rush skills. As long as he can stay consistent with his play this week, there is no doubt he will be one the most talked about prospects coming out of the game. OT Ryan Swoboda, UCF: This is the biggest prospect showcasing his talent at the NFLPA Bowl. Standing just under six feet ten inches, Ryan Swoboda is a massive presence on the football field. After a successful career at Virginia, he used his final year of eligibility at UCF and helped lead their resurgence this past season. He is a dominating run blocker who happily paves the way for the ball carrier and even has the athleticism to move upfield with no problem. As a pass blocker, he is very hard to handle for defenders. If he can get his hands on you, that play will be taken as a loss for the defender, especially if he can lock his arms out on them. He can easily direct pass rushers out of a play just by using his length and when his arms are extended, it is almost impossible for the defender to fight him off. That said, he has major problems trying to block speed rushers with outstanding hip flexibility because they can dip under his hands and he can’t recover from it. Of all the prospects playing in this game, it is probably the most important for Swoboda to have a good week. Tackles his size can sometimes be liabilities when it comes to athleticism, so he will need a consistent week of play. If he can show enough athleticism and play as both a run blocker and pass protector, he will get a lot of attention during the draft process.

