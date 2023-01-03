Star Alabama Players Declare for 2023 NFL Draft

One of the highest-rated prospects in the 2023 class, Bryce Young of Alabama, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Young is "an undersized, athletic gamer who possesses a lasso for an arm and is the consummate team leader. Has experienced the biggest stages that college football has to offer; uber-competitive and ultra-poised. "

Click here for the full scouting report on Bryce Young.

Young has all the tools of a number-one pick and franchise quarterback. He throws with incredible touch, live velocity, and NFL anticipation.

The discourse around Young lies in his size. Based on projections, Young would be the first player sub six foot and 200 pounds to go in the top 5 of an NFL Draft.

Many teams hold size thresholds that vary based on position. While some teams may be more liberal regarding their flexibility on the criteria, others will view him as too small.

Young is a complete outlier that will be a tricky evaluation as we approach April. With all the accolades and talent, he's a sure-fire first-rounder. But questions will arise when the nit-picking starts and Young is standing next to other quarterbacks in this class.

With the Houston Texans currently slated to land the number one pick, there is thought they will draft a franchise quarterback. Given the division (AFC South), the weather isn't as treacherous as other areas of the country, lending credence to Young as the number-one pick.

Time will tell what the NFL and Texans think of Young, but don't be surprised if his name is the first one called come draft night.