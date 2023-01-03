Star Alabama Players Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
Alabama Crimson Tide Prospects Declare for 2023 NFL Draft After Bowl Game
QB Bryce Young
One of the highest-rated prospects in the 2023 class, Bryce Young of Alabama, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.
Young is "an undersized, athletic gamer who possesses a lasso for an arm and is the consummate team leader. Has experienced the biggest stages that college football has to offer; uber-competitive and ultra-poised. "
Young has all the tools of a number-one pick and franchise quarterback. He throws with incredible touch, live velocity, and NFL anticipation.
The discourse around Young lies in his size. Based on projections, Young would be the first player sub six foot and 200 pounds to go in the top 5 of an NFL Draft.
Many teams hold size thresholds that vary based on position. While some teams may be more liberal regarding their flexibility on the criteria, others will view him as too small.
Young is a complete outlier that will be a tricky evaluation as we approach April. With all the accolades and talent, he's a sure-fire first-rounder. But questions will arise when the nit-picking starts and Young is standing next to other quarterbacks in this class.
With the Houston Texans currently slated to land the number one pick, there is thought they will draft a franchise quarterback. Given the division (AFC South), the weather isn't as treacherous as other areas of the country, lending credence to Young as the number-one pick.
Time will tell what the NFL and Texans think of Young, but don't be surprised if his name is the first one called come draft night.
EDGE Will Anderson
The potential first non-quarterback off the board, Will Anderson Jr., has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Anderson Jr. is "A potential first overall selection with the ability to convert speed to power and a twitch athlete with great speed."
If quarterbacks didn't tip the positional value scale, you could pin Anderson as the number one overall pick in most drafts.
An edge player that terrorized even the best of the SEC's tackles, Anderson was virtually unblockable during his tenure in Tuscaloosa.
While the quarterback position takes the cake regarding team building, edge rusher isn't far behind. So when the calendar turns to April, Anderson won't be waiting long to hear his name called.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
A dynamic back that has the chance to go night one, Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama, has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
"One of the most uniform prospects in collegiate football, Gibbs' liabilities on the field are minimal thanks to a skillset rich with ability in all schemes."
The positional value conversation around running backs is brought up yearly around draft time. Many view the position as plug-and-play, while others think a true game-changer can set your team over the top.
NFL teams also share differing views, but there is a chance that Gibbs will join fellow running back Bijan Robinson as a first-round selection in the spring.
Because Gibbs presents a skillset that teams can utilize in both the pass and run, he's more than your typical running back prospect.
If he blows away the pre-draft process with the testing numbers he's capable of, expect Gibbs to go on night one in April.
DB Brian Branch
Widely regarded as one of, if not the best safety in his class, Brian Branch of Alabama has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Though he projects as a nickel corner and man coverage specialist early in his NFL career, Brian Branch has the athleticism, instincts, and physicality to play any defensive back position in the league."
Branch is one of the latest gems to come out of the vaunted Alabama secondary. Between his positional versatility and skillset, many view him as the best safety-nickel hybrid in the draft.
NFL teams appreciate the tutelage of coach Nick Saban, as they know they are getting day-one starters from his defensive backs. Long thought of as the best head coach and coach in the nation, his prospects (particularly at D.B) are technically proficient.
But when a prospect has both the Alabama technique and a league-worthy athletic profile, the first-round conversation starts to take place.
That is where Branch finds himself as we approach April, with him and the Tide family hoping to cement his projection in the coming months.