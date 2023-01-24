Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After NFL Divisional Playoff Weekend

As we prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, here is the updated order to the 2023 Draft after this week.

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.

1st Round

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (via CLE)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Miami Dolphins (via Forfeited)

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Baltimore Ravens

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

26. New York Giants

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Cincinnati Bengals

30. Denver Broncos (via SF)

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

2nd Round

33. Pittsburgh Steelers (via CHI)

34. Houston Texans

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Indianapolis Colts

37. Los Angeles Rams

38. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

39. Las Vegas Raiders

40. Carolina Panthers

41. New Orleans Saints

42. Tennessee Titans

43. Cleveland Browns

44. New York Jets

45. Atlanta Falcons

46. Green Bay Packers

47. New England Patriots

48. Washington Commanders