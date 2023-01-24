Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After NFL Divisional Playoff Weekend
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
1st Round
1. Chicago Bears
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (via CLE)
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Miami Dolphins (via Forfeited)
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Baltimore Ravens
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
26. New York Giants
27. Dallas Cowboys
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Cincinnati Bengals
30. Denver Broncos (via SF)
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
2nd Round
33. Pittsburgh Steelers (via CHI)
34. Houston Texans
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Indianapolis Colts
37. Los Angeles Rams
38. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
39. Las Vegas Raiders
40. Carolina Panthers
41. New Orleans Saints
42. Tennessee Titans
43. Cleveland Browns
44. New York Jets
45. Atlanta Falcons
46. Green Bay Packers
47. New England Patriots
48. Washington Commanders