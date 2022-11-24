What NFL Rookies You Should Watch on Thankgiving

The day's first game may be the most one-sided in terms of the line, but it features the best mix of rookies.

The Lions' defense is young, but they are growing up fast, with two wins in a row on the backs of Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph.

The second overall pick has lived up to the hype thus far, and Kerby Joseph is vastly outplaying his draft positioning. So while the Bills bring their greatest test of the season, look for these two rookies to have an impact.

For Buffalo, James Cook and Christian Benford have huge roles for the Bills. Fellow rookie Kaiir Elam has been terrific when in the lineup, but he has been down with an injury as of late.

Cook came on strong last week against the Browns, with more utility as a pure runner to pair with his pass-catching usage.

If Buffalo wants to create as many mismatches as possible, it starts with being multiple on offense, meaning we should expect to see more James Cook on Thursday.