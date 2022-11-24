What NFL Rookies You Should Watch on Thankgiving
Here we are; week 13 starts as it typically does, with a Thursday NFL fixture. Luckily for all football fans, we get three contests mixed between family and food as it's the annual Thanksgiving slate. (Sounds like heaven, right) So while you're battling a food coma, these rookies will be battling on the field. Let's dive into the matchups before you dive into your plate.
NFL Rookie Watch: Thanksgiving Edition
Aidan Hutchinson headlines Lions Vs Bills
The day's first game may be the most one-sided in terms of the line, but it features the best mix of rookies.
The Lions' defense is young, but they are growing up fast, with two wins in a row on the backs of Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph.
The second overall pick has lived up to the hype thus far, and Kerby Joseph is vastly outplaying his draft positioning. So while the Bills bring their greatest test of the season, look for these two rookies to have an impact.
For Buffalo, James Cook and Christian Benford have huge roles for the Bills. Fellow rookie Kaiir Elam has been terrific when in the lineup, but he has been down with an injury as of late.
Cook came on strong last week against the Browns, with more utility as a pure runner to pair with his pass-catching usage.
If Buffalo wants to create as many mismatches as possible, it starts with being multiple on offense, meaning we should expect to see more James Cook on Thursday.
Can Kayvon Thibodeaux shine in the national spotlight?
The Giants went back-to-back trench players in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal.
Both players have had their moments, with some rookie blunders and game-changing plays-stability. The Giants rookie making the most noise was Wan'Dale Robinson, fresh off a 100-yard receiving game on Sunday.
Unfortunately, Robinson was determined to have torn his ACL in the game, prematurely ending a promising rookie campaign.
The Giants were throttled by Detroit last week and will look to show that they are as good as their record says they are on Thanksgiving. That means the rookies will have to step up.
The first-year player that deserves the most praise on the Cowboys is rookie offensive linemen Tyler Smith.
Some thought he was over drafted in the first round, but his play on the field has been stellar, holding down the most important spot on the line at left tackle.
That means we are in store for a treat between two rookies in Thibodeaux and Smith, so keep your eyes on the trenches.
Try your best to keep up with the Jones's
Two rookies in the secondary with the last name Jones, Jack and Marcus are profoundly impacting the Patriots this year.
Jack Jones has been a steal since coming back from injury, playing corner at an elite level with pass defenses, forced fumbles, and even pick-sixes.
Then we have Marcus Jones, who is coming fresh off a game-winning punt return touchdown. So keep your eyes on the defense and special teams on Thursday night when the Pats play the Vikings.
