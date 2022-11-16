Skip to main content

XFL 2023 Draft: Ranking The Quarterbacks

The 2023 XFL Draft is underway in Las Vegas, with 15 quarterbacks chosen by eight different organizations.

Initial 2023 XFL Draft quarterback selections have been announced and all indications are that the spring league is looking to place an emphasis on younger players. In fact, of the 15 quarterbacks drafted on Tuesday, nine (60%) hail from the past three draft classes.

The DC Defenders are the lone franchise that did not choose a second signal-caller. The XFL Draft resumes on Wednesday, November 16th and continues through Thursday, November 17th. Teams will be allowed to add additional quarterbacks in addition to positional players.

Below are the initial XFL quarterback prospect rankings, according to NFL Draft Bible, your home for exclusive year-round coverage of all alternate football. Be sure to check back throughout the week for instant reaction and analysis to XFL Draft results!

XFL QB Rankings [Ranked By NFL Prospects]

1. Ryan Willis, St Louis Battlehawks, 6040, 225, 4.80, Class of 2020

2. Ben DiNucci, Seattle Sea Dragons, 6016, 210, 4.70, Class of 2020

3. Kyle Sloter, Arlington Renegades, 6040, 218, 4.65, Class of 2017

4. Luis Perez, Vegas Vipers, 6026, 219, 5.20, Class of 2018

5. Deondre Francois, Orlando Guardians, 6015, 203, 4.67, Class of 2020

6. Anthony Russo, San Antonio Brahmas, 6030, 239, 4.95, Class of 2022

7. AJ McCarron, St. Louis Battlehawks, 6032, 220, 4.94, Class of 2014

8. Jawon Pass, San Antonio Brahmas, 6041, 240, 4.94, Class of 2022

9. Brandon Silvers, Houston Roughnecks, 6024, 220, 5.06, Class of 2018

10. Jalan McClendon, Vegas Vipers, 6044, 222, 4.82, Class of 2019

11. Eric Dungey, DC Defenders, 6026, 226, 4.78, Class of 2019

12. Kaleb Eleby, Houston Roughnecks, 6006, 208, 4.70, Class of 2022

13. Steven Montez, Seattle Dragons, 6040, 231, 4.68, Class of 2020

14. Drew Plitt, Arlington Renegades, 6022, 206, 4.99, Class 2022

15. Quentin Dormandy, Orlando Guardians, 6046, 215, 4.84, Class of 2020

