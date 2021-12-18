NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Roster Tracker

The following players have been invited to the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

DB Will Adams, Virginia State

DE Michael Badejo, Texas Southern University

OL Greg Books, Fayetteville State

WR Shemar Bridges, Fort Valley State

QB Juwan Carter, Norfolk State

DL Christian Clark, Alabama State University

OL Cam Durley, Tennessee State

DB Joshua Flowers, Winston-Salem State University

OL Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M

DL Javon Frazier, Virginia State

LB Jerry Garner, Mississippi Valley State

OL Danny Garza, Prairie View A&M

QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

RB Ezra Gray, Alabama State

QB Felix Harper, Alcorn State

QB Geremy Hickbottom, Tennessee State University

LB Devon Hunt, Shaw University

DE Tavon Joseph, Bowie State University

DE Jordan Lewis, Southern University

TE Taron Mallard, Bethune-Cookman University

RB Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T

WR Ryan McDaniel, North Carolina Central

DE Chris Meyers, Norfolk State

QB Jawon Pass, Prairie View A&M

WR LeCharles Pringle, Alcorn State

WR Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OL Jamal Savage, Bethune-Cookman University

OL De'jour Simpson, North Carolina A&T

DB Tevin Singleton, Bowie State University

WR Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

RB Brett Sylve, Kentucky State University

LB Ta'Shaun Taylor, Winston-Salem State University

DB Juwan Taylor, Alcorn State

DB Jalon Thigpen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

RB Isaiah Totten, North Carolina Central

WR Gross Trey, Delaware State University

WR Will Vereen, South Carolina State

DB Aaron Walker, Howard University

WR Imeek Watkins, Chowan University

WR Josh Wilkes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

DB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

QB Bryce Witt, Chowan University

