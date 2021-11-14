NFL Draft: Cajun Bowl All-Star Game Tracker
The following players have been invited to the 2022 Cajun Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible, brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
Cajun Bowl
RB Adam Machart, Saskatchewan
WR Samuel Emilus, Louisiana Tech
OL Dontae Bull, Fresno State
OL Peter Kozushka, Alberta
OL Noah Zerr, Saskatchewan
DL Mo Diallo, Arizona
DL Francis Bemiy, Southern Utah
DL Olivier Charles-Pierre, Houston
DL Quintin Seguin, North Dakota
DL Lwal Uguak, UConn
DL Xavier Thibault, Columbia
EDGE Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
EDGE Luiji Vilain, Wake Forrest
LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State
LB Olivier Muembi, Delaware
LB Tyrell Richards, Syracuse
CB Katley Joseph, Maine
CB Shaq St-Lot, Maine
S Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State
S Enock Makonzo, Coastal Carolina
S Tyrrell Ford, Waterloo
ST Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan