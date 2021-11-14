Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
NFL Draft: Cajun Bowl All-Star Game Tracker
View the latest updated tracker for the Cajun Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.
View the latest updated tracker for the Cajun Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.

The following players have been invited to the 2022 Cajun Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible, brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula BowlCGS 

Cajun Bowl

RB Adam Machart, Saskatchewan

WR Samuel Emilus, Louisiana Tech

OL Dontae Bull, Fresno State

OL Peter Kozushka, Alberta

OL Noah Zerr, Saskatchewan

DL Mo Diallo, Arizona

DL Francis Bemiy, Southern Utah

DL Olivier Charles-Pierre, Houston

DL Quintin Seguin, North Dakota

DL Lwal Uguak, UConn

DL Xavier Thibault, Columbia

EDGE Tavius Robinson, Mississippi

EDGE Luiji Vilain, Wake Forrest

LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State

LB Olivier Muembi, Delaware

LB Tyrell Richards, Syracuse

CB Katley Joseph, Maine

CB Shaq St-Lot, Maine

S Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State

S Enock Makonzo, Coastal Carolina

S Tyrrell Ford, Waterloo

ST Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan 

