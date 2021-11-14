NFL Draft: East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star Game Tracker
The following players have been invited to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
Shrine Bowl
FB Clint Ratkovich, Northern Illinois
WR Samori Toure, Nebraska
WR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
WR Josh Johnson, Tulsa
TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
OL Spencer Burford, UTSA
OL Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern
DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DT Travis Jones, UConn
DE De’Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State
DE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina
DE Dominique Robinson, Miami-OH
LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska
CB Darrell Baker Jr., Georgia Southern
CB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State
CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
CB Dallis Flowers, Grand View University
S Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee
S Sterling Weatherford, Miami-OH
