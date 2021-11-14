Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
NFL Draft: East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star Game Tracker
NFL Draft: East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

View the latest updated tracker for the East-West Shrine Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.
View the latest updated tracker for the East-West Shrine Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.

The following players have been invited to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis! 

Senior Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS

Shrine Bowl

FB Clint Ratkovich, Northern Illinois

WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

WR Samori Toure, Nebraska

WR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

WR Josh Johnson, Tulsa

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

OL Spencer Burford, UTSA

OL Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern

DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DT Travis Jones, UConn

DE De’Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State

DE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

DE Dominique Robinson, Miami-OH

LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

CB Noah Daniels, TCU

CB Darrell Baker Jr., Georgia Southern

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

CB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State

CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

CB Dallis Flowers, Grand View University

S Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee

S Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

S Sterling Weatherford, Miami-OH

