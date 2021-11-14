NFL Draft: Hula Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

The following players have been invited to the 2022 Hula Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

Hula Bowl

RB Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison

WR Kwame Lassiter II, Kansas

OL Brayden Parton, Northern Illinois

OL Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

DT CJ Brewer, Coastal Carolina

LB Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina

LB Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina

LB Bryce Notee, Southern Illinois

CB D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina

S Alonzo Addae, West Virginia

S Sydney Brown, Illinois

S Jeremie Dominique, Charleston

S Jayden Dalke, Alberta

