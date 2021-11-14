NFL Draft: Hula Bowl All-Star Game Tracker
The following players have been invited to the 2022 Hula Bowl.
Hula Bowl
RB Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison
WR Kwame Lassiter II, Kansas
OL Brayden Parton, Northern Illinois
OL Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
DT CJ Brewer, Coastal Carolina
LB Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina
LB Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina
LB Bryce Notee, Southern Illinois
CB D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina
S Alonzo Addae, West Virginia
S Sydney Brown, Illinois
S Jeremie Dominique, Charleston
S Jayden Dalke, Alberta
