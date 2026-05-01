5 Undrafted Free Agent Quarterbacks That Can Stick With an NFL Roster as Rookies
A total of 10 quarterbacks were selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. From Fernando Mendoza (No. 1 overall) to Athan Kaliakmanis (No. 223) and Garrett Nussmeier (No. 249), quarterbacks heard their name called and will arrive at rookie minicamp with different expectations. It wasn't a strong QB class, and that was reflected throughout the draft.
A number of quarterbacks also went undrafted. From UDFAs to rookie minicamp invites, several quarterbacks will attempt to make 53-man rosters despite waiting until the unofficial eighth round for their opportunity. With that in mind, we've identified five undrafted quarterbacks that can compete for a roster spot.
NFL Draft: Best Undrafted Free Agent Quarterbacks
Baltimore Ravens: Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn
Joe Fagnano will be at rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens, sources confirmed. The former UConn quarterback is an experienced arm who threw for 3,450 yards, 28 touchdowns and just one interception this past season. Fagnano is an older prospect who has overcome adversity. The Ravens have Tyler Huntley as the backup quarterback, so there is room for competition here.
Baltimore Ravens: Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia will also be attending rookie minicamp with the Ravens. The Heisman Trophy finalist was among the more divisive prospects throughout the pre-draft process. Pavia was a bonafide playmaker for the Commodores, throwing for 29 touchdowns this past campaign. Physical limitations (he measured in at 5-foot-10) contributed to him going undrafted. He'll try to prove size doesn't matter at Ravens minicamp.
Detroit Lions: Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois
Luke Altmyer was the best quarterback to go undrafted. The former Illinois standout completed a career-high 67.4% of his passing attempts this past season. He also tied his previous career high in touchdowns with 22, and threw his fewest interceptions with just five. Altmyer is an experienced quarterback who can run a pro-ready system. The Detroit Lions currently have Teddy Bridgewater as the No. 2. He has a legitimate shot to make the 53 man roster.
Green Bay Packers: Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech
Former Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones was a dual-threat player on a bad offense. In three seasons with the Hokies, the former Baylor transfer threw for 5,566 yards and 44 touchdowns. Removing sacks from the equation, Drones rushed for 2,222 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Green Bay Packers lost Malik Willis to free agency, and could replace his skill set with an undrafted quarterback they even hosted on a pre-draft visit.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas
Former Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was among the more mature and high-character players at the position in this year's class. That's not necessarily surprising, considering he has 45 career starts under his belt. Daniels threw a personal-high 22 touchdowns in 2025, and he attempted nearly 1,200 college passes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak on the offseason roster behind Baker Mayfield. This should be a legitimate competition.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL