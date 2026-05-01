5 Undrafted Free Agent Quarterbacks That Can Stick With an NFL Roster as Rookies

A total of 10 quarterbacks were selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. From Fernando Mendoza (No. 1 overall) to Athan Kaliakmanis (No. 223) and Garrett Nussmeier (No. 249), quarterbacks heard their name called and will arrive at rookie minicamp with different expectations. It wasn't a strong QB class, and that was reflected throughout the draft.

A number of quarterbacks also went undrafted. From UDFAs to rookie minicamp invites, several quarterbacks will attempt to make 53-man rosters despite waiting until the unofficial eighth round for their opportunity. With that in mind, we've identified five undrafted quarterbacks that can compete for a roster spot.

NFL Draft: Best Undrafted Free Agent Quarterbacks

Baltimore Ravens: Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) warms up before the start of the game against the Air Force Falcons at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Joe Fagnano will be at rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens, sources confirmed. The former UConn quarterback is an experienced arm who threw for 3,450 yards, 28 touchdowns and just one interception this past season. Fagnano is an older prospect who has overcome adversity. The Ravens have Tyler Huntley as the backup quarterback, so there is room for competition here.

Baltimore Ravens: Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (QB14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia will also be attending rookie minicamp with the Ravens. The Heisman Trophy finalist was among the more divisive prospects throughout the pre-draft process. Pavia was a bonafide playmaker for the Commodores, throwing for 29 touchdowns this past campaign. Physical limitations (he measured in at 5-foot-10) contributed to him going undrafted. He'll try to prove size doesn't matter at Ravens minicamp.

Detroit Lions: Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Luke Altmyer was the best quarterback to go undrafted. The former Illinois standout completed a career-high 67.4% of his passing attempts this past season. He also tied his previous career high in touchdowns with 22, and threw his fewest interceptions with just five. Altmyer is an experienced quarterback who can run a pro-ready system. The Detroit Lions currently have Teddy Bridgewater as the No. 2. He has a legitimate shot to make the 53 man roster.

Green Bay Packers: Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones was a dual-threat player on a bad offense. In three seasons with the Hokies, the former Baylor transfer threw for 5,566 yards and 44 touchdowns. Removing sacks from the equation, Drones rushed for 2,222 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Green Bay Packers lost Malik Willis to free agency, and could replace his skill set with an undrafted quarterback they even hosted on a pre-draft visit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East quarterback Jalon Daniels (15) looks on during the first half against the West at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Former Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was among the more mature and high-character players at the position in this year's class. That's not necessarily surprising, considering he has 45 career starts under his belt. Daniels threw a personal-high 22 touchdowns in 2025, and he attempted nearly 1,200 college passes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak on the offseason roster behind Baker Mayfield. This should be a legitimate competition.