Best Undrafted Free Agents Teams Will Regret Passing On in the NFL Draft

From No. 1 to 257 overall, the 2026 NFL Draft put forth an impressive crop of promising talents. Even with so many compensatory selections extending the draft to nearly 260 picks, various talented prospects went undrafted. Every year, all 32 teams scramble to sign the best undrafted prospects.

Last year, 57 undrafted free agents made initial 53-man rosters. Finding talented steals in the unofficial eighth round of the NFL Draft can seriously improve the overall health of a roster. With that in mind, we've identified some of our favorite undrafted free-agent signings.

2026 NFL Draft: Best Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) stands over TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Jevon McIver Jr. (20) after Caldwell scores a touchdown during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jeff Caldwell is an older prospect who was a late bloomer, but it was still surprising to see him go undrafted considering he's literally one of the most athletic wide receivers we've ever seen. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound wideout ran a 4.31 at the NFL Combine and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump en route to a 10/10 Relative Athletic Score (RAS). Caldwell played lower-level football at Lindenwood prior to transferring to Cincinnati (2025), but the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a vertical weapon who needs to smooth out the rougher edges of his game.

Los Angeles Chargers: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Nadame Tucker (DL61) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nadame Tucker enjoyed a breakout season in 2025 at Western Michigan after previously failing to establish himself at Houston. The New York native registered an FBS-leading 21 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks en route to winning MAC Defensive Player of the Year. Tucker also looked like he belonged at the Senior Bowl, threatening offensive tackles from bigger programs with his athletic tool-bag as a pass rusher. He'll be fun to watch at Los Angeles Chargers training camp.

Denver Broncos: Brent Austin, CB, Cal

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Brent Austin (4) during the third quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cal cornerback Brent Austin was among the more competitive cover-men in the nation throughout 2025. His 13 pass breakups ranked second-most in the entire country. The Denver Broncos won the race for his signature, beating out multiple teams in undrafted free agency, sources confirmed. Austin is a press-man cornerback who first started drawing attention at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He could make the Broncos' 53-man roster, as Vance Joseph will appreciate his football IQ and competitiveness.

Tennessee Titans: Rasheed Miller, OT, Louisville

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Rasheed Miller (60) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans' backup offensive tackle situation behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and JC Latham is really troublesome. It was no surprise to see general manager Mike Borgonzi go out and sign a few high-profile undrafted free agents like Notre Dame's Aamil Wagner and Louisville's Rasheed Miller. Both could be in contention to make the roster, but we're giving the slight edge to Miller based on our film study. The ex Georgia Southern transfer held up nicely against Rueben Bain Jr. this past season.

Cleveland Browns: Tyreak Sapp, DL, Florida

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Tyreak Sapp (94) walks on the field before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Former Florida defensive end Tyreak Sapp is a hard-nosed player who sets stiff edges in the run game. Poor testing results likely contributed to his undrafted status, but he's a tough, physical football player that may endear himself to Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. Sapp recorded 16.5 tackles for loss over the previous two campaigns.

Chicago Bears: Caden Barnett, IOL, Wyoming

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Caden Barnett (72) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears' addition of Wyoming offensive lineman Caden Barnett via undrafted free agency went viral on social media. Nicknamed The Vanilla Gorilla, Barnett is more than a catchy nickname with a football-forward aesthetic. The Bears gave him nearly $250,000 in base salary guarantees, sources said. At Pro Day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 5.05 seconds at 316 pounds, leaped a 31-inch vertical, and ran a 4.55 shuttle.

Dallas Cowboys: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Baylor tight end Michael Trigg was a top-10 player on our positional rankings. Scouts had alleged character questions throughout the pre-draft process. The Dallas Cowboys are getting an athletic pass catcher in undrafted free agency who can separate from man coverage. Trigg, a finalist for the John Mackey Award (nation's top TE), this past season, recorded 5 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins: Rene Konga, DT, Louisville

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Louisville defensive tackle Rene Konga is super raw and probably requires developmental time on a practice squad. The Miami Dolphins are a rebuilding team that can commit to a patient process. Konga posted unfathomable testing numbers, including a 4.79 (40), 7.03 (3-cone), 37-inch vertical, and 10-foot-2 broad jump. There's so much more potential to explore within his profile.