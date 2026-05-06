6 Late-Round NFL Draft Picks Most Likely to Start Week 1

Several teams found late-round value throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Drafting developmental talents and keynote contributors after Round 3 separates the winning organizations from the losing ones. Finding starters on Day 3 of the NFL Draft makes the difference.

This draft class was described as historically weak, but late-round value was still present. Teams that navigated the board and drafted instant contributors will benefit once the 2026 campaign begins. We've identified six late-round prospects with an opportunity to be Week 1 starters.

2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Prospects Who May Be Week 1 Starters

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams(0) catches a pass near South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders' aggressive gamble for Deebo Samuel didn't pay dividends last season. After enduring an incredibly disappointing 2025 campaign, the Commanders made major personnel and coaching changes. Samuel is a pending free agent and won't be back in Washington. Enter third-round pick Antonio Williams, who currently projects as the starting slot receiver in 11 personnel. Williams is dynamic with open-field ability. We'll see if Adam Peters eventually acquires Brandon Aiyuk. Until further notice, the rookie wideout appears to be a starter.

A.J. Haulcy, S, Indianapolis Colts

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) and Louisiana State Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts lost starting safety Nick Cross to the Commanders in free agency. Cross earned the second-most defensive snaps (1,111) of any defender on the team last season. Career backup Juanyeh Thomas was added, but third-round safety A.J. Haulcy appears to possess a pretty straightforward path to the starting lineup. Having played college ball at New Mexico, Houston, and LSU, Haulcy accumulated 346 tackles, 17 pass breakups, and 10 interceptions, proving he's experienced, mature, and productive enough to play immediately.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech wideout Caleb Douglas (WO19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The general consensus was that the Miami Dolphins reached for wide receiver Caleb Douglas at No. 75 overall, but he did have third-round grades around the league. The Dolphins saw a 6-3, 206-pound receiver that ran 4.39 and produced a team-high 846 receiving yards for Texas Tech. After getting rid of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Douglas projects as a starter next to Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert. Miami also drafted Chris Bell, but he's recovering from a torn ACL, leading to more opportunity for the former Red Raiders standout.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy was medically flagged for a potential long-term knee issue. This was separate from the torn ACL he was recovering from. With so much uncertainty surrounding McCoy's health, the top-20 overall prospect slid all the way to No. 101 overall. The Las Vegas Raiders pounced on his availability. If he's healthy, there's an excellent chance he starts in Week 1. His competition opposite Eric Stokes is sophomore Darien Porter, who has a year of experience, but is raw and struggled as a rookie in 2025.

Pat Coogan, IOL, Tennessee Titans

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans entered the NFL without a clear-cut answer at center. They signed veteran backup Austin Schlottmann in free agency because he knows new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Sophomore blocker Jackson Slater, who essentially red-shirted as a rookie, is competing for a starting job inside. Sixth-round pick Pat Coogan could immediately get into the mix due to the lack of high-end upside here. Coogan is a veteran college starter who started 42 games while making back-to-back National Championship appearances with Notre Dame and Indiana.

Jalon Kilgore, DB, Buffalo Bills

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills landed a fifth-round steal in Jalon Kilgore. The former South Carolina safety is versatile enough to play nickel cornerback or a traditional defensive backfield role. The Bills have short-term solutions in Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in those roles. Could Kilgore eventually replace one of them? He should quickly surpass Damar Hamlin on the safety depth chart for the No. 3 job. He's versatile, tough, and physical.