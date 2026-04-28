Best Under-The-Radar 2026 NFL Draft Pick for Every Team

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally in our rearview mirror. It started with the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, and ended with the Denver Broncos making Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock this year's Mr. Irrelevant. All 32 teams put their best foot forward in hopes of strengthening their roster.

While first-round picks are expected to make immediate impacts, finding value with your mid-round picks is what separates excellent draft classes. Every team made some intriguing selections in Rounds 4 through 7. We've identified every team's best under-the-radar selection throughout the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Every Team's Most Underrated Pick

Arizona Cardinals: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Lousiana (Round 4)

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals made waves for actually taking Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. Mid-round quarterback Carson Beck also generated discussion, but the most underrated pick Monti Ossenfort made was defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor. Proctor is an undersized prospect who wins with agilty, athleticism, and first-step explosion.

Atlanta Falcons: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU (Round 6)

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) after the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons wrote a heartwarming NFL Draft story by uniting brothers Avieon and A.J. Terrell. The Falcons only had five total selections, but landing linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. in the sixth round represented strong value. Perkins was a bit of a forgotten man in this class due to a 2024 torn ACL. An athletic Pro Day showing didn't do enough to improve his pre-draft stock, but he qualifies as a potential late-round steal.

Baltimore Ravens: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke (Round 5)

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers is a sticky slot cornerback. A four-year starter, he's ready to contribute right away, in theory. Rivers' pathway to snaps for the Baltimore Ravens isn't straightforward, however. Kyle Hamilton is the do-it-all weapon, though there may be an opportunity in dime packages, where Hamilton tends to play weakside linebacker.

Buffalo Bills: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU (Round 4)

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms--Orr (LB06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills enjoyed a strong draft, particularly in the middle rounds. We nearly selected wide receiver Skyler Bell or safety Jalon Kilgore here, but settled on linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Linebacker has been a weakness for the Bills defense, and the athletic Elarms-Orr, who registered 130 tackles in 2025 (ninth-best in the FBS), could swiftly play his way into the lineup.

Carolina Panthers: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State (Round 5)

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have really strengthened their defense this offseason, adding pieces like Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. When it came to the NFL Draft, they landed a steal in fifth-round safety Zakee Wheatley. Wheatley is a rangy and athletic safety who recorded 74 tackles a year ago. He'll compete for snaps behind starters Nick Scott and Tre'Von Moehrig.

Chicago Bears: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State (Round 5)

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears made several picks we approved of, but snagging Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott in the fifth round stands out. The linebacker room is pretty crowded, but Elliott is talented enough to carve out a two-down role at some point throughout his rookie contract. He's not suited for a coverage role, but he's big and productive, having accumulated 98 tackles and 14 TFLs in 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn (Round 4)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Connor Lew (OL32) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Connor Lew might have been a second-round pick had he not suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Getting him at No. 128 overall will go down as a steal. The interior offensive line has been a long-running problem for the Cincinnati Bengals. Lew projects as the eventual replacement for Ted Karras.

Cleveland Browns: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati (Round 5)

Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Northwestern State Demons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns arguably had the best NFL Draft of any team. They potentially got four instant starters with their first four picks of Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. When it comes to analyzing their Day 3 picks, tight end Joe Royer stands out. A familiar prospect who played at Ohio State and Cincinnati, Royer is a stellar route runner who projects as a productive pass catcher.

Dallas Cowboys: Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan (Round 3)

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaishawn Barham entered the NFL Draft as a hybrid linebacker-pass rusher. The Dallas Cowboys apparently plan to play him at off-ball linebacker, his more natural position. Barham is super explosive and athletic. The Cowboys retooled their lackluster defense by also adding Caleb Downs, Devin Moore, Malachi Lawrence, and LT Overton.

Denver Broncos: Justin Joly, TE, NC State (Round 5)

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos didn't get much out of tight ends Adam Trautman and Evan Engram last season. That could lead to some immediate opportunities for fifth-round pick Justin Joly. A former wide receiver, Joly is an undersized and compact pass catcher with the athleticism needed to separate from man coverage.

Detroit Lions: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State (Round 5)

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions drafted a bunch of players that fit Dan Campbell's identity, including Blake Miller and Derrick Moore. Fifth-round pick cornerback Keith Abney II defended the boundary with confidence at Arizona State, but will probably kick inside in the NFL due to size deficiencies. Abney is an easy projection at nickel. He's super competitive and feisty, notching 12 pass breakups and two interceptions in 2025.



Green Bay Packers: Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky (Round 5)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers are another franchise that have a clear identity. Fifth-round selection Jager Burton checks so many boxes. Burton is an experienced multi-year starter who can play all three interior positions. Center is his best fit, where he'll initially work behind starter Sean Rhyan.

Houston Texans: Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC (Round 5)

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans have a near 100% success rate when drafting defensive backs in recent years. That bodes well for safety Kamari Ramsey, whom they chose at No. 141 overall. Ramsey is a versatile defender capable of playing as a nickelback or as a split safety. He'll fit in so nicely with Caleb Bullock and Jalen Pitre.

Indianapolis Colts: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky (Round 7)

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) danced in the endzone celebrating his second touchdown of the first half as the Wildcats face off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Nov. 15, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An alleged off-field issue contributed to pushing Kentucky running back Seth McGowan to the seventh round. The Indianapolis Colts are taking a chance on a talented ball carrier who rushed for 12 touchdowns in the SEC this past season. If McGowan applies himself, there's a straightforward pathway to the RB2 role behind Jonathan Taylor.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon (Round 3)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some off-the-wall picks throughout the 2026 NFL Draft, but Emmanuel Pregnon wasn't one of them. The powerful guard surprisingly slid to 88th overall. Pregnon is a legitimate people mover in the run game, displacing defenders with natural strength. He's talented enough to find himself in a starting role during his rookie contract.



Kansas City Chiefs: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon (Round 4)

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Kansas City City Chiefs totally revamped their cornerback room this offseason, parting with Jaylen Watson, Trent McDuffie, and Joshua Williams. That should mean lots of open competition at training camp and fourth-round pick Jadon Canady is talented enough to win a role. Canady is super confident in coverage. He joins Mansoor Delane, R Mason Thomas, and Peter Woods in a draft class that understandably prioritized the defense.

Las Vegas Raiders: Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal (Round 5)

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders lack star power at cornerback. That's why it made so much sense for them to draft Jermod McCoy, a top-20 talent who slid to 101st overall due to long-term injury concerns. Getting Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses in Round 5 was another shrewd addition to the room. Masses defends with an aggressive ball-hawking mentality, tying the FBS lead this past season with 1.38 passes defensed per game (13 PBUs) and five interceptions.

Los Angeles Chargers: Genesis Smith, DB, Arizona (Round 4)

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Arizona safety Genesis Smith is at his most confident when allowed to play an instinctual role in coverage. The numbers back that statement up, considering he recorded eight pass breakups for the Wildcats in 2025. The Los Angeles Chargers are well stocked at safety, so Smith probably starts out on special teams.

Los Angeles Rams: Keagen Trost, OL, Missouri (Round 3)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (OL51) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams only made five selections and that included the shocking first-round pick of quarterback Ty Simpson. This class hinges on how that peculiar decision pans out. Their best mid-round value pick was Keagen Trost. Trost is an experienced seventh-year senior who has obviously played a lot of football. He's big, tough, and broad with an easy projection from tackle to guard.

Miami Dolphins: Kyle Louis, LB/S, Pittsburgh (Round 4)

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass coverage against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins made a draft-high 13 selections. It was surprising to see Pittsburgh safety/linebacker Kyle Louis available in the fourth round. His tweener size made for a complicated evaluation, likely contributing to his slide. Louis is super rangy and athletic. Positional feedback was all over the place pre-draft, ranging from weakside linebacker to nickel corner.

Minnesota Vikings: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest (Round 6)

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings were linked to targeting a running back early in the draft. They did not actually draft one until Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne in the sixth round. There's opportunity behind an aging Aaron Jones, and Kevin O'Connell is a brilliant run-play designer. Claiborne is speedy and explosive with the home-run hitting ability to maximize his opportunities.

New England Patriots: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame (Round 3)

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots targeted the trenches in Rounds 1 and 2, drafting offensive tackle Caleb Lomu and defensive end Gabe Jacas. In the third round, they grabbed an underrated tight end in Eli Raridon. Raridon has some in-line blocking ability, but he especially took steps forward as a pass catcher in 2025, totaling 482 yards while averaging 15.1 yards per reception.

New Orleans Saints: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State (Round 4)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) catches the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints drafted a wide receiver who will play right away in Jordyn Tyson. In the fourth round, they drafted a developmental option in Bryce Lance. The younger brother of Trey Lance, he's a height-weight-speed prospect who became the first North Dakota State wideout in program history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. He's a vertical threat, but attention to detail as a route runner requires development.

New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (Round 2)

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made four picks in the opening 74 selections, and didn't pick again until No. 186. Instead of forcing a late-round choice, let's highlight the outstanding value on cornerback Colton Hood. Hood was a potential first-rounder who is athletic and physical at cornerback. The technical aspects of his approach require fine-tuning, but he'll be incredible if his processing ability ever matches his physical traits.

New York Jets: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (Round 4)

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets met with a plethora of quarterbacks throughout the pre-draft process. They settled on Cade Klubnik, selecting the former Clemson quarterback in the fourth round. Klubnik has shoddy pocket presence, but he's athletic with adequate arm strength. He should receive an opportunity to play in 2026 if Geno Smith doesn't win games early.

Philadelphia Eagles: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE, New Mexico (Round 7)

New Mexico Lobos defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby speaks to members of the press during a Rate Bowl media day at JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 24, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles generated headlines by Uar Bernard, the Nigerian product from the International Pathway Program, in the seventh round. What a story that is, but their other seventh-round pick, Keyshawn James-Newby, is a pretty good prospect. James-Newby is undersized and athletic, but speedy enough to create pressure as a designated pass rusher.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa (Round 3)

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers started their draft with three very interesting picks. They took offensive tackle Max Iheanachor as Broderick Jones insurance, wide receiver Germie Bernard as an underneath option, and quarterback Drew Allar as a lottery ticket. Mid-round offensive lineman Gennings Dunker went viral pre-draft for his glorious red mullet, but his real is in his built-to-play-guard frame thanks to eye-popping upper-body strength.

San Francisco 49ers: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma (Round 4)

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers made picks that strayed from the consensus, but one choice that shouldn't draw sighs from fans is defensive tackle Gracen Halton. One of three fourth-round selections, Halton is undersized but incredibly disruptive due to athleticism and first-step quickness. New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will take advantage of his explosion.

Seattle Seahawks: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo (Round 7)

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider knows how to evaluate cornerbacks and we loved his selection of Andre Fuller. The former Toledo standout leaped a 10-foot-9 broad jump and ran 4.49 at the NFL Combine after notching 12 pass breakups in coverage during the season. Fuller was the third of four secondary players drafted by Schneider after losing Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant to free agency.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame (Round 5)

Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best draft classes, having landed Rueben Bain Jr. and Keionte Scott later than they should have been available. Fifth-round guard Billy Schrauth was a nice pick, too. The Bucs' interior offensive line was a struggle last season, and Schrauth is a team captain who is tough and physical inside.

Tennessee Titans: Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana (Round 6)

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosirs offensive lineman Pat Coogan during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans entered the NFL Draft badly needing interior offensive linemen. Pat Coogan is an excellent leader who made consecutive National Championship appearances with Notre Dame and Indiana, winning alongside Fernado Mendoza and the Hoosiers. Coogan's experience, intelligence, and communication skills could allow him to compete quickly on a Titans depth chart that lacks a surefire starter at center.

Washington Commanders: Matt Gulbin, IOL, Michigan State (Round 6)

Michigan State's Matt Gulbin, right, hugs quarterback Aidan Chiles before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders only made six picks, using their final selection on reserve quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. If they made a sneaky-good choice, it was arguably Michigan State blocker Matt Gulbin at 209th overall. Gulbin is a multi-year starter with NFL size and power. The former Wake Forest standout should play all three interior positions.