Best Under-The-Radar 2026 NFL Draft Pick for Every Team
The 2026 NFL Draft is finally in our rearview mirror. It started with the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, and ended with the Denver Broncos making Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock this year's Mr. Irrelevant. All 32 teams put their best foot forward in hopes of strengthening their roster.
While first-round picks are expected to make immediate impacts, finding value with your mid-round picks is what separates excellent draft classes. Every team made some intriguing selections in Rounds 4 through 7. We've identified every team's best under-the-radar selection throughout the 2026 NFL Draft.
2026 NFL Draft: Every Team's Most Underrated Pick
Arizona Cardinals: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Lousiana (Round 4)
The Arizona Cardinals made waves for actually taking Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. Mid-round quarterback Carson Beck also generated discussion, but the most underrated pick Monti Ossenfort made was defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor. Proctor is an undersized prospect who wins with agilty, athleticism, and first-step explosion.
Atlanta Falcons: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU (Round 6)
The Atlanta Falcons wrote a heartwarming NFL Draft story by uniting brothers Avieon and A.J. Terrell. The Falcons only had five total selections, but landing linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. in the sixth round represented strong value. Perkins was a bit of a forgotten man in this class due to a 2024 torn ACL. An athletic Pro Day showing didn't do enough to improve his pre-draft stock, but he qualifies as a potential late-round steal.
Baltimore Ravens: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke (Round 5)
Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers is a sticky slot cornerback. A four-year starter, he's ready to contribute right away, in theory. Rivers' pathway to snaps for the Baltimore Ravens isn't straightforward, however. Kyle Hamilton is the do-it-all weapon, though there may be an opportunity in dime packages, where Hamilton tends to play weakside linebacker.
Buffalo Bills: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU (Round 4)
The Buffalo Bills enjoyed a strong draft, particularly in the middle rounds. We nearly selected wide receiver Skyler Bell or safety Jalon Kilgore here, but settled on linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Linebacker has been a weakness for the Bills defense, and the athletic Elarms-Orr, who registered 130 tackles in 2025 (ninth-best in the FBS), could swiftly play his way into the lineup.
Carolina Panthers: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State (Round 5)
The Carolina Panthers have really strengthened their defense this offseason, adding pieces like Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. When it came to the NFL Draft, they landed a steal in fifth-round safety Zakee Wheatley. Wheatley is a rangy and athletic safety who recorded 74 tackles a year ago. He'll compete for snaps behind starters Nick Scott and Tre'Von Moehrig.
Chicago Bears: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State (Round 5)
The Chicago Bears made several picks we approved of, but snagging Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott in the fifth round stands out. The linebacker room is pretty crowded, but Elliott is talented enough to carve out a two-down role at some point throughout his rookie contract. He's not suited for a coverage role, but he's big and productive, having accumulated 98 tackles and 14 TFLs in 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn (Round 4)
Connor Lew might have been a second-round pick had he not suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Getting him at No. 128 overall will go down as a steal. The interior offensive line has been a long-running problem for the Cincinnati Bengals. Lew projects as the eventual replacement for Ted Karras.
Cleveland Browns: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati (Round 5)
The Cleveland Browns arguably had the best NFL Draft of any team. They potentially got four instant starters with their first four picks of Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. When it comes to analyzing their Day 3 picks, tight end Joe Royer stands out. A familiar prospect who played at Ohio State and Cincinnati, Royer is a stellar route runner who projects as a productive pass catcher.
Dallas Cowboys: Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan (Round 3)
Jaishawn Barham entered the NFL Draft as a hybrid linebacker-pass rusher. The Dallas Cowboys apparently plan to play him at off-ball linebacker, his more natural position. Barham is super explosive and athletic. The Cowboys retooled their lackluster defense by also adding Caleb Downs, Devin Moore, Malachi Lawrence, and LT Overton.
Denver Broncos: Justin Joly, TE, NC State (Round 5)
The Denver Broncos didn't get much out of tight ends Adam Trautman and Evan Engram last season. That could lead to some immediate opportunities for fifth-round pick Justin Joly. A former wide receiver, Joly is an undersized and compact pass catcher with the athleticism needed to separate from man coverage.
Detroit Lions: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State (Round 5)
The Detroit Lions drafted a bunch of players that fit Dan Campbell's identity, including Blake Miller and Derrick Moore. Fifth-round pick cornerback Keith Abney II defended the boundary with confidence at Arizona State, but will probably kick inside in the NFL due to size deficiencies. Abney is an easy projection at nickel. He's super competitive and feisty, notching 12 pass breakups and two interceptions in 2025.
Green Bay Packers: Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky (Round 5)
The Green Bay Packers are another franchise that have a clear identity. Fifth-round selection Jager Burton checks so many boxes. Burton is an experienced multi-year starter who can play all three interior positions. Center is his best fit, where he'll initially work behind starter Sean Rhyan.
Houston Texans: Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC (Round 5)
The Houston Texans have a near 100% success rate when drafting defensive backs in recent years. That bodes well for safety Kamari Ramsey, whom they chose at No. 141 overall. Ramsey is a versatile defender capable of playing as a nickelback or as a split safety. He'll fit in so nicely with Caleb Bullock and Jalen Pitre.
Indianapolis Colts: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky (Round 7)
An alleged off-field issue contributed to pushing Kentucky running back Seth McGowan to the seventh round. The Indianapolis Colts are taking a chance on a talented ball carrier who rushed for 12 touchdowns in the SEC this past season. If McGowan applies himself, there's a straightforward pathway to the RB2 role behind Jonathan Taylor.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon (Round 3)
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some off-the-wall picks throughout the 2026 NFL Draft, but Emmanuel Pregnon wasn't one of them. The powerful guard surprisingly slid to 88th overall. Pregnon is a legitimate people mover in the run game, displacing defenders with natural strength. He's talented enough to find himself in a starting role during his rookie contract.
Kansas City Chiefs: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon (Round 4)
The Kansas City City Chiefs totally revamped their cornerback room this offseason, parting with Jaylen Watson, Trent McDuffie, and Joshua Williams. That should mean lots of open competition at training camp and fourth-round pick Jadon Canady is talented enough to win a role. Canady is super confident in coverage. He joins Mansoor Delane, R Mason Thomas, and Peter Woods in a draft class that understandably prioritized the defense.
Las Vegas Raiders: Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal (Round 5)
The Las Vegas Raiders lack star power at cornerback. That's why it made so much sense for them to draft Jermod McCoy, a top-20 talent who slid to 101st overall due to long-term injury concerns. Getting Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses in Round 5 was another shrewd addition to the room. Masses defends with an aggressive ball-hawking mentality, tying the FBS lead this past season with 1.38 passes defensed per game (13 PBUs) and five interceptions.
Los Angeles Chargers: Genesis Smith, DB, Arizona (Round 4)
Former Arizona safety Genesis Smith is at his most confident when allowed to play an instinctual role in coverage. The numbers back that statement up, considering he recorded eight pass breakups for the Wildcats in 2025. The Los Angeles Chargers are well stocked at safety, so Smith probably starts out on special teams.
Los Angeles Rams: Keagen Trost, OL, Missouri (Round 3)
The Los Angeles Rams only made five selections and that included the shocking first-round pick of quarterback Ty Simpson. This class hinges on how that peculiar decision pans out. Their best mid-round value pick was Keagen Trost. Trost is an experienced seventh-year senior who has obviously played a lot of football. He's big, tough, and broad with an easy projection from tackle to guard.
Miami Dolphins: Kyle Louis, LB/S, Pittsburgh (Round 4)
The rebuilding Miami Dolphins made a draft-high 13 selections. It was surprising to see Pittsburgh safety/linebacker Kyle Louis available in the fourth round. His tweener size made for a complicated evaluation, likely contributing to his slide. Louis is super rangy and athletic. Positional feedback was all over the place pre-draft, ranging from weakside linebacker to nickel corner.
Minnesota Vikings: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest (Round 6)
The Minnesota Vikings were linked to targeting a running back early in the draft. They did not actually draft one until Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne in the sixth round. There's opportunity behind an aging Aaron Jones, and Kevin O'Connell is a brilliant run-play designer. Claiborne is speedy and explosive with the home-run hitting ability to maximize his opportunities.
New England Patriots: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame (Round 3)
The New England Patriots targeted the trenches in Rounds 1 and 2, drafting offensive tackle Caleb Lomu and defensive end Gabe Jacas. In the third round, they grabbed an underrated tight end in Eli Raridon. Raridon has some in-line blocking ability, but he especially took steps forward as a pass catcher in 2025, totaling 482 yards while averaging 15.1 yards per reception.
New Orleans Saints: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State (Round 4)
The New Orleans Saints drafted a wide receiver who will play right away in Jordyn Tyson. In the fourth round, they drafted a developmental option in Bryce Lance. The younger brother of Trey Lance, he's a height-weight-speed prospect who became the first North Dakota State wideout in program history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. He's a vertical threat, but attention to detail as a route runner requires development.
New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (Round 2)
The New York Giants made four picks in the opening 74 selections, and didn't pick again until No. 186. Instead of forcing a late-round choice, let's highlight the outstanding value on cornerback Colton Hood. Hood was a potential first-rounder who is athletic and physical at cornerback. The technical aspects of his approach require fine-tuning, but he'll be incredible if his processing ability ever matches his physical traits.
New York Jets: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (Round 4)
The New York Jets met with a plethora of quarterbacks throughout the pre-draft process. They settled on Cade Klubnik, selecting the former Clemson quarterback in the fourth round. Klubnik has shoddy pocket presence, but he's athletic with adequate arm strength. He should receive an opportunity to play in 2026 if Geno Smith doesn't win games early.
Philadelphia Eagles: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE, New Mexico (Round 7)
The Philadelphia Eagles generated headlines by Uar Bernard, the Nigerian product from the International Pathway Program, in the seventh round. What a story that is, but their other seventh-round pick, Keyshawn James-Newby, is a pretty good prospect. James-Newby is undersized and athletic, but speedy enough to create pressure as a designated pass rusher.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa (Round 3)
The Pittsburgh Steelers started their draft with three very interesting picks. They took offensive tackle Max Iheanachor as Broderick Jones insurance, wide receiver Germie Bernard as an underneath option, and quarterback Drew Allar as a lottery ticket. Mid-round offensive lineman Gennings Dunker went viral pre-draft for his glorious red mullet, but his real is in his built-to-play-guard frame thanks to eye-popping upper-body strength.
San Francisco 49ers: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma (Round 4)
The San Francisco 49ers made picks that strayed from the consensus, but one choice that shouldn't draw sighs from fans is defensive tackle Gracen Halton. One of three fourth-round selections, Halton is undersized but incredibly disruptive due to athleticism and first-step quickness. New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will take advantage of his explosion.
Seattle Seahawks: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo (Round 7)
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider knows how to evaluate cornerbacks and we loved his selection of Andre Fuller. The former Toledo standout leaped a 10-foot-9 broad jump and ran 4.49 at the NFL Combine after notching 12 pass breakups in coverage during the season. Fuller was the third of four secondary players drafted by Schneider after losing Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant to free agency.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame (Round 5)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best draft classes, having landed Rueben Bain Jr. and Keionte Scott later than they should have been available. Fifth-round guard Billy Schrauth was a nice pick, too. The Bucs' interior offensive line was a struggle last season, and Schrauth is a team captain who is tough and physical inside.
Tennessee Titans: Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana (Round 6)
The Tennessee Titans entered the NFL Draft badly needing interior offensive linemen. Pat Coogan is an excellent leader who made consecutive National Championship appearances with Notre Dame and Indiana, winning alongside Fernado Mendoza and the Hoosiers. Coogan's experience, intelligence, and communication skills could allow him to compete quickly on a Titans depth chart that lacks a surefire starter at center.
Washington Commanders: Matt Gulbin, IOL, Michigan State (Round 6)
The Washington Commanders only made six picks, using their final selection on reserve quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. If they made a sneaky-good choice, it was arguably Michigan State blocker Matt Gulbin at 209th overall. Gulbin is a multi-year starter with NFL size and power. The former Wake Forest standout should play all three interior positions.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL