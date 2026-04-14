High-Upside Day 3 Offensive Linemen Steals in the NFL Draft

Offensive linemen will fly off the board during the 2026 NFL Draft. That's the expectation on an annual basis. All 32 organizations are constantly looking to improve their offensive line. The premium position group will be targeted.

Finding developmental talents across all three offensive line position groups in the fourth round or later can transform a team's blocking unit. Drafting quality backups or eventual starters keeps an offense from watching their blocking unit bottom out.

We've identified the high-upside offensive linemen who should be available on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: High-Upside Day 3 Offensive Linemen Steals

Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) walks on the field during Gator Walk before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

There's a lot to like about Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber. He enters the NFL Draft as a multi-year starter in the SEC with nearly 40 starts under his belt. Barber, who has been training with legendary offensive tackle Joe Staley throughout the pre-draft process, has shown swing tackle upside by taking quality reps on the left and right side. He's also an excellent athlete, having leaped a 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Christian Teague (91) rushes as Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) defends during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Auburn center Connor Lew was considered a borderline top-50 prospect in early October. Weeks later, he suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury that promised to complicate his pre-draft process. Lew is still recovering, but showcased his strength by posting 31 reps on the bench press at the NFL Combine. The former Tigers standout is both athletic and powerful. He'll be a value selection for a team on Day 3.

Keagen Trost, IOL, Missouri

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (OL51) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Keagen Trost played at four different programs. He began his college football career as a zero-star prospect at Morgan State and finished at Michigan State (with stints at Indiana State and Wake Forest). Trost was excellent for the Tigers this past season, proving capable of handling SEC competition. He overwhelms defenders at the point of attack with rare power, making him a natural fit for a power-based rushing scheme.

Caden Barnett, IOL, Wyoming

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Caden Barnett (72) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The pro day circuit always reveals elite athletes who weren't getting enough pre-draft attention. Wyoming offensive lineman Caden Barnett was among those prospects this year. Barnett ran the 40-yard dash in 5.05 seconds (at 316 pounds), jumped a 31-inch vertical, and ran elite shuttle (4.63) and three-cone (7.65) times, leading to an RAS score of 9.54. A college offensive tackle, he's currently preparing to make a full-time transition to guard and center.

Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke has been a popular prospect. An impressive waist-bender at 6-foot-9, the former Gardner-Webb and FIU transfer has been on seven-plus Top 30 visits, including stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Burke was excellent for the Tigers in 2025, starting 11 games at right tackle. He's a high-upside blocker who is garnering top-100 consideration after displaying impressive movement skills at the combine and pro day.

Matt Gulbin, IOL, Michigan State

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (OL25) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin is a multi-purpose blocker. The ex Wake Forest transfer appeared in 52 career college games and possesses starting experience at all three interior positions. Gulbin is a powerful interior player who generates legitimate movement in the run game through sheer strength and strong leg drive. The technical skill set needed to develop into an NFL starter is present.

Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht arrived at Kansas State was a walk-on and developed into a First-Team All-Big 12 selection who earned himself a scholarship. The Shawnee, Kansas native is a two-year starter (25 starts, 42 total appearances) who is both athletic and technical. Hecht is undersized at 303 pounds with short arms (31 5/8"), but he projects as a plus-mover in space, possibly making him tailor fitted for a zone-based scheme.

Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kentucky guard/center Jager Burton was a top-three finisher among interior offensive linemen at the NFL Combine in the 40 yard dash, running an unfathomable 4.94 at 312 pounds. The Lexington native also leaped a 28-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump, and possesses massive hands (10 inches) and high-quality length (32.5"). Burton left Kentucky as a durable fifth-year senior who made 47 consecutive starts. He's both quick and powerful.