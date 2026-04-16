High-Upside Day 3 RB Sleepers in the NFL Draft

Jeremiyah Love is the best running back prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. He projects as a top-10 selection. The overwhelming expectation is there won't be a second ball-carrier selected during the opening round. Jadarian Price and Mike Washington Jr. are the consensus second-and-third best running back prospects.

Washington's Jonah Coleman and Nebraska's Emmett Johnson round out our top-five running back rankings. NFL teams must then shift attention to Day 3 sleepers at running back. You can typically find rotational contributors at the position in rounds 4-7.

With that in mind, we've identified a handful of high-upside running back sleepers who will be drafted on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: High-Upside Day 3 RB Sleepers

Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Oct 26, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) breaks a tackle by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Tristan Sinclair (8) during the second quarter fr a first down at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne ran a 4.37 at the NFL Combine, the third-fastest 40 among all participating prospects at his position. After rushing for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, he followed that up with another 907 yards and 10 scores in 2025. Claiborne is an incredibly speedy and elusive rusher who generates explosives through lateral agility and sudden footwork. He lacks the bulk and strength to be an every-down between-the-tackles runner, but should establish himself as an effective change-of-pace option.

Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Clemson running back Adam Randall made the position switch from wide receiver in 2024 and initially played as a reserve. He received his opportunity to start 13 contests this past season and capitalized by rushing for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns. Randall is a size-speed prospect at an intimidating 6-3, 232 pounds, and he ran a 4.50 at the NFL Combine. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native is a powerful rusher with pass-catching upside, and should continue to smooth out the rougher edges of his skills.

Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) danced in the endzone celebrating his second touchdown of the first half as the Wildcats face off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Nov. 15, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan made NFL Combine history by leaping position-topping results in the vertical (42.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-11) drills. It's been a winding road for McGowan, who was dismissed from Oklahoma due to an alleged serious off-field situation. He later joined Texas College, Butler Community College, and New Mexico State before rushing for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Wildcats in 2025. Teams will explore the off-field character. If they're comfortable, he's flashed enough ability to develop into a backfield contributor.

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) celebrates after rushing in a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana running back Kaelon Black is a sixth-year senior who followed head coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison. He rushed for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns for the National Championship winning Hoosiers this past season. Black is a decisive runner who rarely leaves yards on the field. The experienced rusher is physical and finishes runs with good contact balance, but his age and lack of explosive athletic traits could push him to undrafted free agency.

Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kaytron Allen leaves Penn State as the program's all-time rushing leader (4,180 rushing yards) after stringing together consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. The ex Nittany Lions standout has been productive largely due to above-average size and vision. He's a well-developed runner who is patient enough to let his blocks develop. Allen isn't overly explosive or twitchy, but he'll compete for carries in training camp after joining an NFL backfield on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.