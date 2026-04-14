Late-Round Cornerbacks That NFL Draft Experts are Sleeping On

The 2026 NFL Draft features a deep class of cornerback prospects. Upwards of four cornerbacks are expected to be selected during the first round. Once the top names are drafted, teams must identify underrated sleepers and developmental opportunities.

Cornerbacks come in all shapes and sizes in the 2026 NFL Draft. From lengthy press-man boundary corners to high football-IQ nickel options, all 32 franchises can appropriately address the position by targeting the right mid-round prospects. A ton of talent should be available on Day 3.

With that in mind, we've identified our favorite underrated cornerback prospects who deserve more appreciation.

2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Cornerbacks Being Slept On

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings was a small-school standout in Mobile. He was the first Lumberjacks player in Senior Bowl history and represented his program appropriately. Demmings then went to the NFL Combine and ran a 4.41 after leaping a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump, placing second in both jumping categories. He has press-man cornerback size and length at 6-1, 193 with 32-inch arms. He was credited with allowing just 18 receptions in 2025 for a completion percentage of 48.6% when targeted.

Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Toledo has three defensive backs in this NFL Draft, including potential first-round pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Cornerback Andre Fuller deserves some national attention, too. A 6-foot-1, 200-pound physical cornerback in coverage, Fuller allowed just 22 catches this past season for a 42.3% completion percentage. He notched 11 pass breakups and one interception. The former Arkansas Pine-Bluff transfer returned from a 2024 injury to display NFL-caliber size and strength this past campaign.

Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon cornerback Jadon Canady was fantastic in coverage throughout 2025. The former Tulane and Ole Miss transfer didn't allow a reception longer than 11 yards. He gave up 17 catches on 37 targets all season long and had more interceptions (2) than touchdowns allowed (1). Size deficiencies will push Canady to the slot on a full-time basis in the NFL, but he projects as a starting nickel corner with quick feet, easy acceleration ability, and a high football IQ to read and react in coverage.

Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses is super competitive in coverage and he has the ball production on his resume to verify that claim. The Deerfield Beach native tied for the FBS lead this past campaign with 1.38 passes defensed per game and he tied for seventh with five interceptions, per Lance Zierlein. Masses also tied for the team-lead in pass breakups with 13. He's a little slender at 6-1, 179, but the ability to combat the catch point usually translates.

Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies cornerback Ephesians Prysock speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

NFL teams appreciate size and length at cornerback and Washington's Ephesians Prysock clocked in at 6-foot-3 and 196 pounds with 33-inch arms at the NFL Combine. Ensuring he can maintain smooth transitions at that size will be his challenge at the next level. Prysock is an ideal cornerback for zone-match Cover 3 philosophies. The ex Arizona Wildcats transfer ran an excellent 4.45 at the NFL Combine.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) reacts after Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad has thrived in a variety of coverage looks. He's a versatile defender who can play both press-man coverage or trail technique. Muhammad has been battle tested, with 27 starts across 2024-25 and 41 total appearances for the Longhorns. He leaped a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump at the NFL Combine. According to Pro Football Focus, he forfeited just 168 receiving yards all season long, one touchdown, and just 8.0 yards per catch.