Late-Round Cornerbacks That NFL Draft Experts are Sleeping On
The 2026 NFL Draft features a deep class of cornerback prospects. Upwards of four cornerbacks are expected to be selected during the first round. Once the top names are drafted, teams must identify underrated sleepers and developmental opportunities.
Cornerbacks come in all shapes and sizes in the 2026 NFL Draft. From lengthy press-man boundary corners to high football-IQ nickel options, all 32 franchises can appropriately address the position by targeting the right mid-round prospects. A ton of talent should be available on Day 3.
With that in mind, we've identified our favorite underrated cornerback prospects who deserve more appreciation.
2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Cornerbacks Being Slept On
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings was a small-school standout in Mobile. He was the first Lumberjacks player in Senior Bowl history and represented his program appropriately. Demmings then went to the NFL Combine and ran a 4.41 after leaping a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump, placing second in both jumping categories. He has press-man cornerback size and length at 6-1, 193 with 32-inch arms. He was credited with allowing just 18 receptions in 2025 for a completion percentage of 48.6% when targeted.
Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo
Toledo has three defensive backs in this NFL Draft, including potential first-round pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Cornerback Andre Fuller deserves some national attention, too. A 6-foot-1, 200-pound physical cornerback in coverage, Fuller allowed just 22 catches this past season for a 42.3% completion percentage. He notched 11 pass breakups and one interception. The former Arkansas Pine-Bluff transfer returned from a 2024 injury to display NFL-caliber size and strength this past campaign.
Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
Oregon cornerback Jadon Canady was fantastic in coverage throughout 2025. The former Tulane and Ole Miss transfer didn't allow a reception longer than 11 yards. He gave up 17 catches on 37 targets all season long and had more interceptions (2) than touchdowns allowed (1). Size deficiencies will push Canady to the slot on a full-time basis in the NFL, but he projects as a starting nickel corner with quick feet, easy acceleration ability, and a high football IQ to read and react in coverage.
Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal
Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses is super competitive in coverage and he has the ball production on his resume to verify that claim. The Deerfield Beach native tied for the FBS lead this past campaign with 1.38 passes defensed per game and he tied for seventh with five interceptions, per Lance Zierlein. Masses also tied for the team-lead in pass breakups with 13. He's a little slender at 6-1, 179, but the ability to combat the catch point usually translates.
Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
NFL teams appreciate size and length at cornerback and Washington's Ephesians Prysock clocked in at 6-foot-3 and 196 pounds with 33-inch arms at the NFL Combine. Ensuring he can maintain smooth transitions at that size will be his challenge at the next level. Prysock is an ideal cornerback for zone-match Cover 3 philosophies. The ex Arizona Wildcats transfer ran an excellent 4.45 at the NFL Combine.
Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad has thrived in a variety of coverage looks. He's a versatile defender who can play both press-man coverage or trail technique. Muhammad has been battle tested, with 27 starts across 2024-25 and 41 total appearances for the Longhorns. He leaped a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump at the NFL Combine. According to Pro Football Focus, he forfeited just 168 receiving yards all season long, one touchdown, and just 8.0 yards per catch.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL