The 10 Best Day 3 NFL Draft Picks Every Team Wishes They Had Back Since 2015

Landing the appropriate NFL Draft steal can alter the trajectory of your franchise. This season, we'll begin identifying the steals of the 2026 NFL Draft. Until then, we're reflecting on how finding the correct undervalued prospects can impact your organization.

We analyzed every NFL Draft since 2015 and ranked the 10 best steals 10-1. From record setters to Super Bowl winners, the following steals deserve major credit for their individual accolades and/or team-based success following their arrival. In some cases, they literally changed everything for their respective organizations.

This was a rewarding exercise. Some of these draft steals felt obvious throughout the pre-draft process, whereas others surpassed everyone's expectations. Rankings are subjective, but here's how we present them 10-1.

NFL Draft: 10 Biggest Day 3 Steals Since 2015

10. Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons (2015, Round 5, No. 137 overall)

Grady Jarrett went from a fifth-round selection out of Clemson to a dominant defensive tackle with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent 10 prestigious seasons with the franchise that drafted him, making two Pro Bowls while establishing himself as one of the better three-techs of his era. Jarrett is now with the Chicago Bears as he prepares to enter his 12th professional campaign.

9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings (2015, Round 5, No. 146 overall)

Stefon Diggs really exploded after being traded to the Buffalo Bills, but he was still a fifth-round steal for the Minnesota Vikings. The former Maryland standout has produced seven 1,000-yard seasons in the previous eight campaigns. It'd likely be eight straight if not for a 2024 injury. Diggs was an elite WR1 throughout the prime of his career, and remains an effective WR2 today.

8. Trey Smith, IOL, Kansas City Chiefs (2021, Round 6, No. 226 overall)

Trey Smith was available in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft due to being diagnosed with having blood clots in his lungs while at Tennessee. The Kansas City Chiefs took a risk and got themselves an immediate 17-game starter and 2021 All-Rookie-Team member at No. 226 overall. Smith is a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, and is the second-highest paid guard in the league.

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions (2021, Round 4, No. 112 overall)

Amon-Ra St. Brown watched 16 wide receivers get drafted before him in 2021 and he took that personally. Some of those decisions have aged unbelievably poorly. The Tennessee Titans drafted Dez Fitzpatrick and the Cleveland Browns took Anthony Schwartz. That's how bad teams stay bad. St. Brown has developed into a big-time steal for the Detroit Lions as a WR1 in their explosive offense.

6. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (2022, Round 7, No. 262 overall)

Already the greatest Mr. Irrelevant pick of all time, the San Francisco 49ers solved their quarterback woes by landing Brock Purdy with the 262nd selection. It was a fortunate outcome for them following the Trey Lance miss. Purdy immediately began shattering records as a rookie and has since signed a $265 million extension ($53 million per season). He's arguably the greatest quarterback steal since Tom Brady in 2000.

5. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (2017, Round 5, No. 146 overall)

From one 49er to another, the Bay Area-based franchise has had multiple steals this decade. Tight end George Kittle was viewed as a potential draft steal with all-around ability. Draft Twitter nailed that one. Kittle is a seven-time Pro Bowler. The former Iowa standout is one of the best receiving tight ends in the league with four 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, but what truly makes him special is his ability to double as an in-line blocker.

4. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (2016, Round 4, No. 135 overall)

It's incredibly rare to draft a franchise quarterback on Day Three, as proven throughout this list. Dak Prescott has undeniably been just that for the Dallas Cowboys over the previous 10 seasons. The Cowboys haven't reached the goal of ending their Super Bowl drought, but Prescott has been a four-time Pro Bowler who has been hampered by the organization's shortcomings around him.

3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (2016, Round 5, No. 165 overall)

Off-field issues contributed to Tyreek Hill's stock plummeting during the 2016 pre-draft process. Those issues have occasionally plagued him in the league as well. The unfortunate truth is that NFL teams are willing to put up with more when you're a superstar player. Tyreek Hill was elite for the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Hill defined his era of wide receiver play with rare take-the-top-off speed. He's a Super Bowl champion and five-time First-Team All-Pro.

2. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders (2019, Round 4, No. 106 overall)

Premium pass rushers typically fly off the board, but all 32 teams undervalued Maxx Crosby's abilities during the 2019 pre-draft process. The former Eastern Michigan standout immediately outperformed his draft slot, registering 10 sacks as a rookie. Crosby hasn't slowed down since. He's developed into a top-five pass rusher in the NFL that has registered 69.5 sacks in seven seasons.

1. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams (2023, Round 5, No. 177 overall)

Puka Nacua was a fifth-round pick in 2023 and set the single-season rookie receiving yards record with 1,486 yards. This past campaign, the ex BYU receiver led the entire league in receptions with 129 and made his second Pro Bowl appearance. Nacua has swiftly established himself as a top-three receiver in the NFL. He's become the poster child for an NFL Draft steal.