25 Best NFL Draft Steals of the Last 25 Years: One From Each Draft

Getting a massive steal in any NFL Draft could totally change the course of your franchise. Having already analyzed some potential steals in the 2026 NFL Draft got us reflecting. With the latest roughly two months in our rearview mirror, we're compiling the 25 greatest NFL Draft steals of the previous 25 drafts.

Before shifting attention to the 2027 NFL Draft cycle, it's important to place appropriate value on how sleeper prospects can alter your organization's trajectory. Several of the steals listed below from the 2000 NFL Draft onward won Super Bowls (multiple, in some cases). A single draft steal can be responsible for a Super Bowl.

This was an extremely rewarding exercise. So many rookie steals made immediate impacts and sustained their impact en route to Hall of Fame careers. From first-round picks to late-round gems, there have been steals across every position group imaginable since 2000.

NFL Draft: The Biggest Steal in Every Draft Since 2000 (25 Years)

2000: Tom Brady, New England Patriots, QB

The list begins with the easiest selection of all. Tom Brady went from the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft to the greatest quarterback of all time. The seven-time Super Bowl winner and 15-time Pro Bowler will forever be the poster child for NFL Draft steals.

2001: Drew Brees, QB, San Diego Chargers

We try to avoid top-40 selections, but Drew Brees is a worthy exception. He went 32nd overall to the San Diego Chargers, which was the opening pick of the second round back then. Brees was considered an undersized quarterback prospect. He performed admirably for the Chargers, but his career really took off once he was traded to the New Orleans Saints, where he played from 2006-20, winning Super Bowl XLIV.

honorable mentions: Steve Smith (WR, Panthers); T. J. Houshmandzadeh (WR, Bengals).

2002: Ed Reed, S, Balitmore Ravens

Again, we try to avoid first-round selections, but we'll make an exception for getting one of the greatest safeties of all time at No. 24 overall. Ed Reed had a profound impact on the Baltimore Ravens. He won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his third campaign (2004), was a nine-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl XLVII. His 1,590 career interception return yards is an all-time record.

honorable mentions: Brian Westbrook (RB, Eagles); Clinton Portis (RB, Broncos).

2003: Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Jason Witten went from third-round tight end to 11-time Pro Bowler. It's a shame the Dallas Cowboys never managed to win a Super Bowl throughout his illustrious tenure. Witten registered 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

honorable mentions: Robert Mathis (DE, Colts); Asante Samuel (CB, Patriots).

2004: Jared Allen, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

The 2004 NFL Draft produced two Hall of Famers thus far. One of them was Larry Fitzgerald, selected by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall. The other was fourth-round defensive end Jared Allen. Allen immediately broke out with the Kansas City Chiefs, but took his career to new heights with the Minnesota Vikings, recording 22.0 sacks in 2011.

honorable mentions: Bob Sanders (S, Colts); Chris Cooley (TE, Commanders).

2005: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Another exception is made to get Aaron Rodgers listed. The No. 24 overall quarterback developed into a four-time MVP winner and Super Bowl XLV champion. Rodgers is fifth all-time among quarterbacks in passing yards and fourth in touchdowns. It's miraculous that he's still playing.

honorable mentions: Roddy White (WR, Falcons); Frank Gore (RB, 49ers).

2006: Devin Hester, KR, Chicago Bears

Currently the lone Hall of Famer from the 2006 class, Devin Hester is the greatest special teams return ace of all time. Hester led the league in return touchdowns in six different seasons, and is the all-time record holder for the most career return touchdowns (20) and punt return touchdowns (14). The former Miami Hurricanes standout was enshrined in 2024 as the first return specialist to make the Hall of Fame.

honorable mentions: Maurice Jones-Drew (RB, Jaguars); Stephen Gostkowski (K, Patriots).

2007: Ryan Kalil, C, Carolina Panthers

The 2008 NFL Draft produced four Hall of Famers, all selected within the opening 14 picks. Late first-round picks Joe Staley and Greg Olsen (honorable mentions) were considered here, but we ultimately landed on second-round center Ryan Kalil. Kalil was a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the best centers in the league during his run.

honorable mentions: Eric Weddle (S, Chargers); Nick Folk (K, Cowboys).

2008: Calais Campbell, DE, Arizona Cardinals

The 39-year-old Calais Campbell has defeated Father Time. The second-round pick is among a handful of 2008 draftees still active in 2026. In 2025, he reunited with the Arizona Cardinals organization that originally drafted him. Campbell will play for the Baltimore Ravens this season. He's compiled 960 career tackles and 117 sacks.

honorable mentions: Matt Forte (RB, Bears); DeSean Jackson (WR, Eagles).

2009: Clay Matthews, LB, Green Bay Packers

We're once again reluctant to include first-round picks, but made another exception for Clay Matthews in a draft class that lacked an obvious mid-round steal that deserved separation from others. Matthews was a six-time Pro Bowler and has already been inducted into the Green Bay Packers' Hall of Fame. He won Super Bowl XLV and finished his career with 91.5 sacks.

honorable mentions: LeSean McCoy (RB, Eagles); T.J. Lang (OT, Packers).

2010: Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

The 2010 NFL Draft was probably our most difficult decision yet as we've listed five honorable mentions below. Rob Gronkowski has to be the selection though. Gronkowski is a four-time Super Bowl winner and arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history.

honorable mentions: Antonio Brown (WR, Steelers); Kam Chancellor (S, Seahawks), Jimmy Graham (TE, Saints), Geno Atkins (DT, Bengals); NaVorro Bowman (LB, 49ers).

2011: Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

Another loaded list of honorable mentions is ultimately topped by Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. A one-team player throughout his illustrious 13-year career, Kelce was a six-time All-Team First-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl LII champion. He redefined the way the position was being played.

honorable mentions: Richard Sherman (CB, Seahawks); Randall Cobb (WR, Packers): Jurrell Casey (DT, Titans); Cameron Jordan (DE, Saints); Cameron Heyward (DT, Steelers), Justin Houston (DE, Chiefs), DeMarco Murray (RB, Cowboys), K,J. Wright (LB, Seahawks).

2012: Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

One year after drafting Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright, the Seattle Seahawks also landed Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson. That set the stage for their Super Bowl XLVIII triumph. Wagner hasn't retired and may still play in 2026. He's currently a free agent after racking up 2,000 career tackles and 10 Pro Bowl appearances.

honorable mentions: Russell Wilson (QB, Seahawks); Kirk Cousins (QB, Commanders).

2013: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Another loaded draft class topped by a Kelce. Travis Kelce has been imperative to the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty, establishing himself as an elite go-to playmaker for Patrick Mahomes while winning three Super Bowl titles together. He's a top-five tight end in NFL history and has an argument for the top spot.

honorable mentions: Zach Ertz (TE, Eagles); Le'Veon Bell (RB, Steelers); Terron Armstead (OT, Saints); Tyrann Mathieu (DB, Cardinals; Keenan Allen (WR, Chargers), Darius Slay (CB, Lions).

2014: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Teams did an excellent job identifying talent during the 2014 NFL Draft, as 17 of the 32 opening selections made at least one Pro Bowl appearance. Where teams missed was on Davante Adams, as the Fresno State wide receiver was the Green Bay Packers' second-round pick. Adams enjoyed a stint as the best receiver in the NFL. His longevity is worth marveling at, as he just led the league in touchdowns with 14 in 2025.

honorable mentions: Kyle Van Noy (LB, Lions); DeMarcus Lawrence (DE, Cowboys).

2015: Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings

This was a toss-up between two Minnesota Vikings picks as they drafted both Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs. We slightly lean towards Hunter, who has aged better. The fierce pass rusher has enjoyed four consecutive double-digit sack seasons (seven career), including a career-high 16.5 takedowns with the Vikings in 2023. He's since continued his run of dominance with the Houston Texans.

honorable mentions: Stefon Diggs (WR, Vikings); Darren Waller (TE, Ravens); Grady Jarrett (DT, Falcons); Tyler Lockett (WR, Seahawks).

2016: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

The 2016 NFL Draft produced at least four steals that possess an argument for this spot (and a bunch more honorable mentions). Derrick Henry is our choice, just beating out Tyreek Hill, Dak Prescott, and Chris Jones. Henry is a surefire future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest running backs of his generation. He joined the exclusive 2,000-yard rushing club in 2020 and is tied with Barry Sanders for the most seasons with 1,500+ rushing yards (5).

honorable mentions: Dak Prescott (QB, Cowboys); Tyreek Hill (WR, Chiefs); Chris Jones (DT, Chiefs); Michael Thomas (WR, Saints); Kevin Byard (S, Titans), Joe Thuney (G, Patriots), Justin Simmons (S, Broncos); Matthew Judon (DE, Ravens).

2017: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

The 2017 NFL Draft also produced several mid-and-late-round steals worthy of this spot. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle beat out Cooper Kupp, Alvin Kamara, and Trey Hendrickson here. Kittle is the epitome of a dual-threat tight end. He's an excellent pass catcher who has compiled more than 8,000 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns. But it's his work as an in-line blocker that solidifies him as an all-time great at the position.

honorable mentions: Trey Hendrickson (DE, Saints); Aaron Jones (RB, Packers); Chris Godwin (WR, Buccaneers); Alvin Kamara (RB, Saints); Cooper Kupp (WR, Rams); Joe Mixon (RB, Bengals); Budda Baker (DB, Cardinals); Kareem Hunt (RB, Chiefs); Dalvin Cook (RB, Vikings).

2018: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Another first-round quarterback is undeniable as Lamar Jackson has gone from questionable prospect to two-time MVP winner. Some wondered if Jackson, described as a run-first quarterback at Louisville, could even play the position in the NFL. He's one of the most dynamic quarterbacks the game has ever seen.

honorable mentions: Mark Andrews (TE, Ravens); Fred Warner (LB, 49ers).

2019: Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

No 2019 NFL Draft steal quite has the pedigree like fourth-rounder Maxx Crosby. A bunch of our honorable mentions were second-round picks. It feels extra special that Crosby went 106th overall. He's since developed into one of the most consistent and feared pass rushers in the NFL. He's a tier-one EDGE player alongside elites like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt.

honorable mentions: A.J. Brown (WR, Titans); Terry McLaurin (WR, Commanders); DK Metcalf (WR, Seahawks); Julian Love (DB, Giants), Zach Allen (DE, Cardinals); Deebo Samuel (WR, 49ers).

2020: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts was another divisive quarterback prospect who has developed into a Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro Bowler. The Philadelphia Eagles committed to Hurts' style of play, crafting an offense around his skill set. It's proven to be an extremely fruitful decision.

honorable mentions: Antoine Winfield Jr. (DB, Buccaneers); Trevon Diggs (CB, Cowboys).

2021: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

16. Amon-Ra St. Brown remembers that 16 wide receivers were selected before him during the 2021 NFL Draft. The former USC standout made several teams pay for preferring other pass-catching prospects. St. Brown has developed into a high-volume playmaker with 90+ receptions in all five of his campaigns, and 1,000+ yards in four consecutive campaigns.

honorable mentions: Trey Smith (IOL, Chiefs); Talanoa Hufanga (DB, 49ers); Quinn Meinerz (IOL, Broncos); Nico Collins (WR, Texans); Creed Humphrey (IOL, Chiefs).

2022: Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Weighing value versus outcome, Brock Purdy is arguably the biggest quarterback steal since Tom Brady. The No. 262 overall and final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has been the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant pick in a long time. The San Francisco 49ers have their franchise quarterback as they've already signed him to a five-year, $265 million contract extension.

honorable mentions: Kyren Williams (RB, Rams); Riq Woolen (CB, Seahawks); Jake Ferguson (TE, Cowboys); James Cook (RB, Bills); Nik Bonitto (OLB, Broncos); Trey McBride (TE, Cardinals); George Pickens (WR, Steelers).

2023: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua is arguably the greatest draft steal of the past 10 years. The Los Angeles Rams got themselves an elite wide receiver at No. 177 overall. It's extremely rare to witness a fifth-round rookie immediately soak up 160 targets and turn them into 105 catches for 1,486 yards. Nacua turned it up a notch in 2025, producing a career-high 1,715 yards. He's a top-three receiver in the league.

honorable mentions: De'Von Achane (RB, Dolphins); Byron Young (DE, Rams).

2024: Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey was a top-40 selection, but it's become painfully obvious that he should have been a first-round pick. The former Georgia standout recorded 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. Injuries contributed to a step backwards for McConkey as a sophomore, but he should get back on track in 2026 with Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator.

honorable mentions: Kamari Lassiter (DB, Texans); Calen Bullock (DB, Texans); Dominick Puni (IOL, 49ers), Bucky Irving (RB, Buccaneers), Cooper DeJean (DB, Eagles), Zach Frazier (IOL, Steelers).

2025: Nick Emmanwori, DB, Seattle Seahawks

It's a little early to be discussing 2025 NFL Draft steals, as this list could look significantly different next offseason. For now, it's safe to assume Nick Emmanwori was a massive steal at No. 35 overall. The versatile Emmanwori helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl 60 while being a versatile weapon for Mike Macdonald.

honorable mentions: Carson Schwesinger (LB, Browns): Tyler Shough (QB, Saints); Luther Burden III (WR, Bears); Harold Fannin Jr. (TE, Browns); Jonas Sanker (DB, Saints); Chimere Dike (WR, Titans).