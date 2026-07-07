Ranking 25 NFL Rookies Already Poised to Change Everything in 2026

NFL teams expect immediate contributions from draft picks, especially their first-round selections. The 2026 NFL Draft provided teams with those opportunities. The opening 32 picks were intriguing, and some prospects will make bigger impacts than others.

The impact made by rookies after the NFL Draft never matches the actual selection number. There will be mid-round selections that make bigger contributions than first-round selections. That's simply the nature of the beast.

We're predicting which 25 rookies will make the biggest impact in 2026, even ranking them 1-25. This was a bold but rewarding exercise that took a variety of factors into account, including talent, scheme fits, and more. Let's explore 25 rookies with immediate upside.

2026 NFL Draft: Ranking the 25 Best Rookies

1. Caleb Downs, DB, Dallas Cowboys

Caleb Downs will have an immediate impact on a Dallas Cowboys secondary that lacked playmakers in the secondary last season.

2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will be a rebuilding football team in 2026, but Jeremiyah Love should produce 1,200+ yards as an effective dual-threat runner and pass catcher.

3. David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

The New York Jets made the right decision at No. 2 overall, selecting a pass rusher in David Bailey that should be considered the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

4. Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson earlier this offseason, so expect top-10 pick Mansoor Delane to be an immediate starter on a team desperate to be Super Bowl contenders again.

5. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Drafting Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall to pair with franchise quarterback Cam Ward will prove to be an excellent long-term decision for the Tennessee Titans.

6. Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders needed a Bobby Wagner replacement for the middle of their defense, and Sonny Styles is a perfect fit for Dann Quinn's scheme.

7. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Teams will regret letting Rueben Bain Jr. fall outside the top 10, as he'll make a big pass-rushing impact for Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

8. Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions

Drafting Blake Miller and pairing him with Penei Sewell at offensive tackle will help the Detroit Lions rediscover their identity, and they'll re-establish themselves as postseason contenders again in 2026 after a disappointing 2025 season.

9. Vega Ioane, IOL, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens should still be a run-heavy offense with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in 2026, and Vega Ioane is a people-mover in the run game. He'll have a big impact up front.

10. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

Arvell Reese will be playing off-ball linebacker for the New York Giants as opposed to transitioning to EDGE. That may allow him to make a bigger instant impact in a front seven that also has Abdul Carter, Tremaine Edmunds, and Brian Burns.

11. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Makai Lemon's offseason workouts phase was derailed by injury, but he should still have a huge role on offense for the Philadelphia Eagles after they traded A.J. Brown.

12. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to rotate pass rushers. Akheem Mesidor should bring a ton of juice and athleticism to a rotation that already has Bud Dupree, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Khalil Mack.

13. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson entered the NFL Draft with a lengthy injury history, but if he's healthy, he should pair very nicely with Chris Olave for Tyler Shough and an improving New Orleans Saints offense.

14. Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears needed reinforcements at safety after losing Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker to free agency. The versatile Dillon Thieneman will do everything for this defense.

15. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are still trying to replace Micah Parsons at EDGE. Malachi Lawrence may be limited to a rotational role as a rookie, but he'll help them with their committee approach.

16. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Houston Texans

Keylan Rutledge is a hard-nosed interior blocker. His toughness will be a great addition to an offense that wants to be a run-heavy unit after acquiring David Montgomery at running back.

17. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price has a pretty clear pathway to a significant role for the Seattle Seahawks after Kenneth Walker III left, but don't underrate George Holani. Zach Charbonnet will also eventually come back from a torn ACL suffered during the playoffs.

18. Francis Mauigoa, IOL, New York Giants

The Giants need to better protect the oft-injured Jaxson Dart. Francis Mauigoa will be an upgrade at right guard and hopefully the sophomore quarterback will play a less chaotic brand of football.

19. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will probably be a bad football team amidst quarterback questions, but Denzel Boston should be a reliable weapon on the boundary who can box-out defenders at the catch point.

20. Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans

Kayden McDonald is a fantastic addition to a Demeco Ryans-coached Texans defense that already features the threats of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter up front.

21. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

R Mason Thomas is undersized, but his athleticism and first-step quickness should bring significant pass-rushing juice to the Chiefs while playing a specialized rotational role.

22. Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Germie Bernard was the savviest route runner in the receiver class, and he'll do an excellent job working underneath the coverage while DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. play a more vertical game for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

23. Brandon Cisse, CB, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are looking for more production from their cornerback position, so we anticipate second-round pick (their first selection in the draft) Brandon Cisse getting on the field rather quickly.

24. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

Rookie tight ends rarely don't make huge impacts, though it's become more common in recent years. Kenyon Sadiq will compete for targets and reps in the Jets offense, but his dual-threat skill set as a receiver and blocker should help.

25. Kadyn Proctor, IOL, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are in full-blown rebuild mode, but Kadyn Proctor is a mammoth blocker who should generate rushing lanes for De'Von Achane, who is going to be the entire offense in 2026.