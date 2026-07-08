The Most Overlooked NFL Draft Pick at Every Position Group (And Why They'll Be Steals)

The 2026 NFL Draft wasn't described as a top-heavy class. A lack of elite talent at premium positions dominated the first-round conversation. Scouts believed the value of this draft was in the latter rounds.

Every position group contained sleeper prospects. All 32 teams were tasked with identifying the appropriate steals. Some organizations navigated those opportunities better than others.

After a yearlong scouting process, we've compiled even more information on every 2026 NFL Draft prospect during OTAs and minicamp. With thorough assessment, we've singled out one underrated prospect at every position group. The following players could develop into steals.

2026 NFL Draft: One Steal at Every Position Group

QB: Cade Klubnik, New York Jets (Round 4, No. 110 overall)

The New York Jets did an extensive amount of homework on quarterback prospects during the pre-draft process. A total of 10 were drafted, and they settled on Clemson's Cade Klubnik in the fourth round. The former Tigers standout really impressed the coaching staff during offseason workouts. Everyone expects the Jets to draft a quarterback in 2027, but Klubnik should receive an opportunity to start this year and audition for the starting job.

RB: Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos (Round 4, No. 108 overall)

Despite having J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey at the position, the Denver Broncos obviously weren't satisfied with the state of their running back position. That's precisely why they drafted Jonah Coleman in the fourth round. Coleman projects as a productive three-down back with excellent vision, contact balance, and patience. The hard-nosed runner is an average athlete, but possesses the intangibles required to eventually become a member of a one-two punch in Sean Payton's backfield.

WR: CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams (Round 6, No. 197 overall)

The Los Angeles Rams arguably got the heist of the century at wide receiver in Puka Nacua. This year, they drafted a potential future starter in sixth-round wideout CJ Daniels. A versatile route runner who understands tempo and spacing at a high level, Daniels recorded 557 yards and seven touchdowns at Miami this season after a stint at LSU (and a 1,000-yard showing at Liberty). With Davante Adams on an expiring contract, this sleeper pick could eventually pay major dividends.

TE: Eli Raridon, New England Patriots (Round 3, No. 95 overall)

Eli Raridon was a slept-on prospect in a deep tight end class. He overcame an ACL injury early in his career to record a career-high 482 receiving yards in 2025 while averaging an explosive 15.1 yards per reception. The New England Patriots drafted Raridon in the third round and he already showed some chemistry with starting quarterback Drake Maye during OTAs and minicamp. He's also an effective enough blocker to succeed with his hand in the dirt.

OL: Sam Hecht, Carolina Panthers (Round 5, No. 144 overall)

Sam Hecht went from a walk-on prospect at Kansas State and left as a two-year starter with excellent tape. The Carolina Panthers lost their starting center this offseason and signed veteran Luke Fortner to be a temporary solution. We fully expect Hecht to be starting for the Panthers by 2027. He blocks with savvy technique and he's also an impressive athlete in space, which should help him thrive in Dave Canales' offense.

DT: Chris McClellan, Green Bay Packers (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Chris McClellan possesses a pro-ready frame at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds with 34-inch arms and 11-inch hands. He has incredibly rare size and length and the Green Bay Packers will place him in a rotational role immediately. McClellan displays flashes of dominance across the line of scrimmage. The former Florida transfer registered a combined 13.5 TFLs at Missouri across 2024-25. His sack production also increased to a career-high six takedowns this past campaign.

EDGE: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay Packers (Round 4, No. 120 overall)

The Packers landed another defensive lineman with baseline traits in Dani Dennis-Sutton. He's hard-nosed and tough with an early-down run stopping skill set. Dennis-Sutton also showed more athleticism than scouts expected at the NFL Combine by running a 4.63 and leaping a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 inch broad jump. He's a bit rigid as a pass rusher, but did produce 8.5 sacks in back-to-back years.

LB: Jaden Dugger, San Francisco 49ers (Round 5, No. 154 overall)

Jaden Dugger played multiple positions throughout his youth before becoming an off-ball linebacker. He posted an eye-opening performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, which improved his pre-draft stock. Dugger had a 125-tackle breakout season showing this past season. He's incredibly rangy and has shown improved instincts. The San Francisco 49ers should continue investing in his development because he has starting-caliber upside.

CB: Charles Demmings, Minnesota Vikings (Round 5, No. 163 overall)

Charles Demmings became the first Stephen F. Austin player in Senior Bowl history. He was outstanding in Mobile, proving he could compete with wide receivers from bigger programs. He's foot 6-foot-1 with terrific length (32-inch arms) and a competitive streak with incredible toughness and desire. Demmings wants to play press-man coverage and possesses the feet and mirroring skills necessary to thrive in man-to-man looks.

S: Jalon Kilgore, Buffalo Bills (Round 5, No. 167 overall)

South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore was a versatile defensive back prospect who could play from a variety of alignments. He's a legitimate chess-piece who could make an instant impact for the Buffalo Bills despite being a Day Three selection. Kilgore combined for 102 tackles, 15 pass breakups, and seven interceptions across 2024-25.