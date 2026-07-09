Every 2026 NFL First-Round Pick Ranked Best to Worst by Long-Term Upside

The 2026 NFL Draft wasn't just about getting immediate contributions from rookies. Making a swift impact is always appreciated, but the draft is supposed to provide multi-year solutions. Some rookie prospects take longer to develop than others, and that's okay.

Some teams prefer to draft prospects based on long-term upside. Several factors are weighed and debated throughout the pre-draft process. A 21-year-old prospect who isn't a finished product is sometimes a better play compared to the 24-year-old experienced prospect who is ready to make an immediate impact because they've already reached their ceiling.

Before shifting attention to the 2027 NFL Draft cycle, training camp is right around the corner. We're revisiting the 2026 NFL Draft by ranking every first-round pick 1-32 by long-term upside.

2026 NFL Draft: Ranking All 32 Picks By Long-Term Upside

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals (No. 3 overall)

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love was the best overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Even though he plays a devalued position, he possesses Offensive Player of the Year long-term upside.

2. David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets (No. 2 overall)

The New York Jets took married value and need by taking the most sensible non-quarterback at No. 2 overall. David Bailey was the best pass rusher in the NFL Draft and should develop into a double-digit sack artist.

3. Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders (No. 7 overall)

Sonny Styles is our early pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's an elite athlete who should thrive in Dan Quinn's scheme for the Washington Commanders.

4. Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys (No. 11 overall)

Caleb Downs was a top-three overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Playing a devalued position partially contributed to his slide outside the top 10. The Dallas Cowboys aren't complaining, as he'll bring playmaking ability to the secondary.

5. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans (No. 4 overall)

The Tennessee Titans might make Carnell Tate the primary read on most dropback attempts. His growing chemistry with franchise quarterback Cam Ward gives this selection loads of long-term upside.

6. Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 6 overall)

Mansoor Delane possesses every quality required to become an elite shutdown cornerback. That's precisely why the Kansas City Chiefs traded up for him. He'll be tasked with replacing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in the defensive backfield.

7. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants (No. 5 overall)

There was a pre-draft debate about Arvell Reese and whether he'd play off-ball linebacker or EDGE rusher at the next level. The New York Giants drafted him at No. 5 and made the decision to keep him at his natural linebacker position. Reese should make a quicker transition as a result.

8. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 1 overall)

Fernando Mendoza possesses the intangible traits needed to develop into a franchise quarterback. He has top 12-15 quarterback potential in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders made the sensible choice at No. 1 overall.

9. Spencer Fano, OT, Cleveland Browns (No. 9 overall)

The Cleveland Browns traded down from No. 6 and still got their franchise left tackle with the ninth overall pick. Spencer Fano is a high-end athlete on the blindside. The Browns are rebuilding, but Fano is a long-term asset at a premium position.

10. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 15 overall)

Rueben Bain Jr. is a relentless pass rusher with some physical deficiencies. If Bain's arms weren't historically short, he wouldn't have come anywhere close to lasting until 15th overall. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe he'll overcome his shortcomings to be the same elite pass rusher he was in college.

11. Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings (No. 18 overall)

The Minnesota Vikings made Caleb Banks the most high-risk, high-reward pick of the entire first round. Banks was occasionally dominant at Florida, showcasing rare size, length, and athleticism. Health and consistency are the goals moving forward.

12. Francis Mauigoa, OL, New York Giants (No. 10 overall)

The Giants will play Francis Mauigoa at guard. Making the transition from college tackle is probably the wisest move for Mauigoa. It somewhat limits the long-term upside, compared to the more premium tackle position, but he'll be an instant impact starter with high-end potential at guard.

13. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints (No. 8 overall)

Jordyn Tyson may have been the draft's consensus WR1 if not for his complicated and lengthy injury history. The New Orleans Saints had enough faith in his long-term outlook to make him a top-10 selection. Tyson possesses massive upside in Kellen Moore's offense if he can stay available.

14. Max Iheanachor, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 overall)

Max Iheanachor was an unbelievable pre-draft story. The Nigerian native did not begin playing football until going the JUCO route at East Los Angeles College in 2021. Rare size and movement skills allowed Iheanachor to develop into a legitimate left tackle prospect. His path comes with risk, but he has the upside of a franchise blindside protector.

15. Vega Ioane, IOL, Baltimore Ravens (No. 14 overall)

Vega Ioane has top-10-guard-in-the-NFL potential. Those types are starting to earn $20-plus million per season. Playing in a Baltimore Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry should help Ioane develop into the guard scouts believed he was capable of becoming pre draft.

16. Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers (No. 19 overall)

Monroe Freeling made fewer than 20 career college starts, but has the length, athleticism, and movement skills to become a high-end NFL tackle. More development is required, but the upside is undeniable. Freeling certainly looks the part.

17. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 20 overall)

Makai Lemon is a savvy route runner who is detail-oriented from the slot. His ceiling is somewhat capped due to lacking elite athletic traits, but he'll be very effective. The Philadelphia Eagles need to replace 120+ targets in their offense after trading A.J. Brown. Lemon should immediately establish himself as a keynote contributor.

18. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets (No. 16 overall)

Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete who should be a difficult assignment for safeties and linebackers in coverage. He's also an impactful in-line blocker, giving him true three-down potential. The New York Jets could have a top-10 NFL tight end on their hands.

19. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys (No. 23 overall)

Malachi Lawrence attached a jetpack to his pre-draft stock by leaping a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump at the NFL Combine. That rare athleticism gives him terrific upside as a pass rusher at the next level. As they continue navigating their post Micah Parsons-world, the Dallas Cowboys need Lawrence to reach his potential.

20. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns (No. 24 overall)

KC Concepcion is an elite athlete with rare short-area quickness. He's an extremely explosive and dynamic wide receiver (and potential Pro Bowler on special teams). The Browns got themselves a flat-out playmaker.

21. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 22 overall)

As a six-year college veteran, Akheem Mesidor was among the older and more experienced prospects in this year's draft. That makes scouts wonder if he's already reached his ceiling. Nonetheless, Mesidor registered 12.5 sacks at Miami in 2025 and has similar production potential in the NFL.

22. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets (No. 30 overall)

Omar Cooper Jr. relied on physicality and a large catch radius to make eye-popping plays at Indiana. He's not a great separator, but his tape is extremely translatable. The New York Jets will put him in the WR3 role as a rookie behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.

23. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks (No. 32 overall)

Jadarian Price has legitimate three-down potential. He's a smooth runner with excellent hips, change of direction ability, vision, and untapped upside as a pass catcher. The Seattle Seahawks have George Holani and Zach Charbonnet at running back, but Price is the long-term replacement for Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III.

24. Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins (No. 27 overall)

The Miami Dolphins are entering a lengthy multi-year rebuild. They need to slowly compile assets. Cornerback Chris Johnson should help them address a position that has felt barren in recent years. Johnson is big and athletic. Head coach Jeff Hafley will love him.

25. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Tennessee Titans (No. 31 overall)

Auburn limited Keldric Faulk's pass-rushing upside by asking him to play a selfless position. Landing with the Tennessee Titans is ideal for Faulk. Titans head coach Robert Saleh coached a very similar player from a length and measurables perspective in Arik Armstead.

26. Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears (No. 25 overall)

Former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman possesses loads of upside with NFL-caliber size, speed and athleticism. Thieneman ran a 4.37 at the Combine and leaped a 41-inch vertical. He has desirable alignment versatility and the Chicago Bears will utilize his instincts and range in a variety of ways.

27. Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions (No. 17 overall)

Blake Miller was among the more straightforward evaluations in the NFL Draft. He was a 54-game starter at Clemson and the Detroit Lions are getting a finished product. Miller defines consistency, and he'll probably end up earning a very lucrative second contract in Detroit.

28. Kadyn Proctor, OL, Miami Dolphins (No. 12 overall)

Kadyn Proctor is a mammoth 352-pound blocker with rare length and size at his disposal. Proctor has questionable foot speed, and the Miami Dolphins will attempt to offset that by starting him out at guard as a rookie. It's believed he'll eventually transition to right tackle, where he'll make a bigger impact if he develops into a quality starter.

29. Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams (No. 13 overall)

Ty Simpson is a one-year college starter who is fortunate to be sitting behind Matthew Stafford. With Sean McVay as his head coach, he couldn't ask for a better situation than the one he has with the Los Angeles Rams. Simpson possesses the baseline mechanical traits to grow into a starting quarterback, but limited arm talent caps his ceiling.

30. Peter Woods, DT, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 29 overall)

Peter Woods needs to continue growing and developing. Given his natural abilities, it's disappointing that he amassed just five sacks across his final two campaigns at Clemson. Woods' lower-body explosiveness needs to translate to more splash plays in Kansas City.

31. Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots (No. 28 overall)

Caleb Lomu is a two-year college starter who is still smoothing out the rougher edges of his game. The landing spot with the New England Patriots is a good one, because they plan to develop him slowly at right tackle behind aging blocker Morgan Moses. Lomu should gradually grow into the Patriots' 2027 starter.

32. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Houston Texans (No. 26 overall)

Keylan Rutlege is a rugged blocker that fits the culture and identity the Houston Texans want to build on offense. He's an experienced interior blocker who played at both Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Tech. Rutledge should be a quality NFL starter.